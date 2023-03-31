Paddy McGuinness teases return of Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere

Is Max and Paddy's Road to Nowhere returning to Channel 4? Here's what Paddy McGuinness said...

Paddy McGuinness has hinted Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere with Peter Kay could return.

The Top Gear presenter starred in and wrote the sitcom alongside his good friend back in December 2004.

It followed on from the last episodes of Phoenix Nights and saw the nightclub doormen living in their campervan on the run from a club patron who threatened to have them killed.

Despite it only lasting six episodes, the programme was hugely popular and fans have been begging for a new series.

Max and Paddy's Road To Nowhere could return. Picture: Channel 4

Opening up about the prospect of reuniting with Peter, Paddy told our sister station Capital: "We do talk about it and what have you, but, I don't, I can't, I can't see it at the minute, but we never say never, but it's good to talk.

"Like Max and Paddy for instance, we wrote a couple of Christmas specials, and we still got them.

"And we never got around to doing one for whatever the reason was back in the day. But we've actually got them!"

This comes after Paddy revealed on Heart Breakfast that Peter forced him to watch his entire stand up performance in his front room.

The presenter joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden to chat about his brand new TV show Tempting Fortune.

Paddy McGuinness has opened up about his friendship with Peter Kay. Picture: Instagram

But talk soon turned to Peter's new tour, with the comedian giving Paddy a front row seat to the stand up show.

“He rings me up before he goes on the road and says ‘come round I’ll talk you through a few bits and bats i’m doing on the tour’, as you do when you’re writing stuff, you bounce it off people,” he said.

“And he's talking through things, it's only me and him, he goes ‘I’ll do it for you, I’ll do the act’.

“I was like there’s really no need, slippers on, George of Asda trackie pants, T-shirt and slippers.

“He gets up in the front room, I’m sat on the couch, full routine, ending the lot, suppose some people are like ‘I’d give my right arm for that’.

“But I’ve come round for a cup of tea, so I've seen it.”