The Pembrokeshire murders: How many episodes are there and when does it end?

The Pembrokeshire Murders is airing this January. Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there of The Pembrokeshire Murders and when is it next on? Here's everything you need to know about the ITV drama...

ITV’s new true-crime drama The Pembrokeshire Murders sees Luke Evans as Welsh detective Steve Wilkins as he tries to track down serial killer John Cooper.

The miniseries is adapted from the book Catching the Bullseye Killer, which was written by the real Officer Wilkins and ITV news journalist Jonathan Hill.

But how many episodes are there of The Pembrokeshire Murders and when is it next on? Find out everything…

How many episodes are there of The Pembrokeshire Murders?

There are three episodes of The Pembrokeshire Murders.

The Pembrokeshire Murders cast. Picture: ITV

Episode one will premiere on Monday, January 11 at 9pm, with episodes two and three on the following two days - Tuesday, January 12 and Wednesday, January 13.

To watch The Pembrokeshire Murders, you can catch each episode as it airs on ITV or stream it live via the ITV Hub.

The episodes will also be available to stream and download on the ITV Hub after it has aired on TV.

Speaking about his lead role in the mini-series, Luke said he is ‘privileged’ to depict the detective.

Luke Evans is starring in The Pembrokeshire Murders. Picture: ITV

He said: "It is a privilege to be playing the role of Steve Wilkins in The Pembrokeshire Murders and working again with Simon Heath, his team at World Productions and ITV.

"It's a huge responsibility for me as the drama depicts a true crime which to this day still affects the families of those whose lives were tragically taken."

Other actors cast in the drama include Keith Allen as John Cooper. Keith is the father of singer Lily Allen and actor Alfie Allen, and is well known for playing Hugo in the 1994 movie Shallow Grave.

The cast also includes actors such as Owen Teale, Alexandria Riley, Caroline Berry, Oliver Ryan and David Fynn.

