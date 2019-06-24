When in Piers Morgan's Psychopath documentary on ITV and who is Paris Bennett?

Piers Morgan's new documentary Psychopath sees the GMB host interview killer Paris Bennet. Picture: Shutterstock

GMB host Piers Morgan is releasing a new true crime documentary entitled Psychopath, which explores the murder of Ella Bennett.

Piers Morgan is no stranger to hard-hitting interviews, given his Serial Killer series and Killer Women documentary.

But his latest true crime show, Psychopath, will no doubt leave viewers feeling unsettled, as it features killer and psychopath Paris Bennett, and explores the murder of his 4-year-old sister, Ella.

Here's what we know about the harrowing new documentary.

When is Piers Morgan's Psychopath on TV?

Piers Morgan's new documentary airs on ITV this Thursday (27 June) at 9pm.

What is Psychopath about and who is Paris Bennett?

Psychopath is a true crime documentary which sees GMB host Piers Morgan interview murderer and certified psychopath, Paris Bennett.

In 2007, Paris entered his little sister Ella's bedroom after dismissing their babysitter, and beat and choked the tot. Bennett then went on to stab the 4-year-old 17 times.

According to reports, Paris called the police after phoning his friend and having a six-minute conversation with him. He then pretended to do CPR on his sister, but made no attempts to save her life.

Initially, Bennett claimed he had a hallucination, in which Ella appeared as a demonic vision. He later said he had calculated the murder and woke in a clear state of mind.

In a 2017 interview on The Family I Had, Bennett stated: "I chose to do my crime and I take full responsibility for my crime. And I wouldn’t say there was a predisposition to what happened. I’m not insane and I don’t suffer from any mental illness."

Despite his comments, experts diagnosed Paris as a psychopath, stating he suffered with extreme egocentricity and an inability to love others.

According to Bennet, he killed his younger sister as a way of getting back at their mother, Charity, who was working at a bar in Abilene, Texas, that evening.

He said: “For many years, there was just this hot, flaming ball of wrath in the pit of my stomach and it was directed at my mother.

"And one of the reasons why I chose to kill my sister and not someone else is because I knew that by doing that I could hurt my mother in the worst possible way, because I had always known, as a child, that the most devastating thing to my mother would be the loss of one of her children, and I found a way to take away both her children in one fell swoop."