When in Piers Morgan's Psychopath documentary on ITV and who is Paris Bennett?

24 June 2019, 12:03

Piers Morgan's new documentary Psychopath sees the GMB host interview killer Paris Bennet
Piers Morgan's new documentary Psychopath sees the GMB host interview killer Paris Bennet. Picture: Shutterstock

GMB host Piers Morgan is releasing a new true crime documentary entitled Psychopath, which explores the murder of Ella Bennett.

Piers Morgan is no stranger to hard-hitting interviews, given his Serial Killer series and Killer Women documentary.

But his latest true crime show, Psychopath, will no doubt leave viewers feeling unsettled, as it features killer and psychopath Paris Bennett, and explores the murder of his 4-year-old sister, Ella.

Here's what we know about the harrowing new documentary.

When is Piers Morgan's Psychopath on TV?

Piers Morgan's new documentary airs on ITV this Thursday (27 June) at 9pm.

What is Psychopath about and who is Paris Bennett?

Psychopath is a true crime documentary which sees GMB host Piers Morgan interview murderer and certified psychopath, Paris Bennett.

In 2007, Paris entered his little sister Ella's bedroom after dismissing their babysitter, and beat and choked the tot. Bennett then went on to stab the 4-year-old 17 times.

According to reports, Paris called the police after phoning his friend and having a six-minute conversation with him. He then pretended to do CPR on his sister, but made no attempts to save her life.

Initially, Bennett claimed he had a hallucination, in which Ella appeared as a demonic vision. He later said he had calculated the murder and woke in a clear state of mind.

In a 2017 interview on The Family I Had, Bennett stated: "I chose to do my crime and I take full responsibility for my crime. And I wouldn’t say there was a predisposition to what happened. I’m not insane and I don’t suffer from any mental illness."

Despite his comments, experts diagnosed Paris as a psychopath, stating he suffered with extreme egocentricity and an inability to love others.

According to Bennet, he killed his younger sister as a way of getting back at their mother, Charity, who was working at a bar in Abilene, Texas, that evening.

He said: “For many years, there was just this hot, flaming ball of wrath in the pit of my stomach and it was directed at my mother.

"And one of the reasons why I chose to kill my sister and not someone else is because I knew that by doing that I could hurt my mother in the worst possible way, because I had always known, as a child, that the most devastating thing to my mother would be the loss of one of her children, and I found a way to take away both her children in one fell swoop."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Elma Pazar has joined the Love Island line up

Who is Elma Pazar? Dumped Love Island 2019 contestant and eyelash technician from Essex
Amber Gill is one of the first Love Island 2019 contestants

Who is Amber Gill? Love Island 2019 contestant and beauty therapist coupled up with Michael Griffiths
Anton Danyluk defends Tom's comments about Maura in tonight's Love Island

Love Island's Anton Danyluk DEFENDS Tom Walker's comments about Maura Higgins after Hideaway row
Amy Hart has some famous connections

Who is Amy Hart? Love Island 2019 contestant and former Miss United Kingdom coupled up with Curtis Pritchard
Emmerdale co-stars Charley and Matthew have two children, Buster and Bowie, and are expecting a third this year.

Inside the house of Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden

Trending on Heart

A mum was shamed for not giving £40 to the nursery collection

Mum ‘humiliated’ by parents after she couldn’t afford £40 for nursery teacher’s gift

Lifestyle

It was reported that Mel B and Jess Glynne got close during the Spice Girls tour

Mel B responds to rumours of 'romance' between her and Jess Glynne

Celebrities

Dougie often speaks out about the environment and is aware of the negative impact festivals have on it

Dougie Poynter reveals the worst thing about UK festivals and addresses McFly reunion rumours

Celebrities

Tina O'Brien's home is full of trinkets

Take a look inside Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien's cosy family home in Manchester
Fans want to know whether the Love Island villa is available to rent for their Majorca holiday

Where is the Love Island villa in Majorca and how can I stay there?
Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis forced to deny rumours Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are performing at the festival

Glastonbury's Emily Eavis debunks rumours Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will be performing a secret set

Events