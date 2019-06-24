Who is Paris Bennett? Killer who features on Piers Morgan's Psychopath after murdering his sister Ella

By Emma Clarke

Paris Bennett is currently serving time in a US jail after stabbing his younger sister Ella to death when he was aged just 13.

Piers Morgan's new crime documentary, Psychopath, explores the crime and psyche of Texan murderer, Paris Bennett.

The hour-long episode reveals how Paris Bennett brutally murdered his younger sister Ella when he was 13 years old, with Piers interviewing the inmate, drawing out disturbing facts and responses from the killer.

Who is Paris Bennett?

Paris Bennett is a diagnosed psychopath - and genius, with an IQ of 141.

In 2007, he brutally murdered his younger sister Ella, 4, at their home in Abilene, Texas. He was just 13 years old himself.

According to experts, he has a lack of ability to love and also holds traits of extreme egocentricity - the inability to differentiate between self and other.

Despite his diagnosis, Paris has previously claimed he does not suffer from any mental illness. Speaking in 2017 on The Family I Had, Bennett stated: "I chose to do my crime and I take full responsibility for my crime. And I wouldn’t say there was a predisposition to what happened. I’m not insane and I don’t suffer from any mental illness."

What has Paris said about killing his younger sister Ella?

During his interview with Piers Morgan, Paris revealed he initially targeted his mother Charity, but then murdered his sister as a way of getting to his mum.

Bennett said: “For many years, there was just this hot, flaming ball of wrath in the pit of my stomach and it was directed at my mother.

"And one of the reasons why I chose to kill my sister and not someone else is because I knew that by doing that I could hurt my mother in the worst possible way, because I had always known, as a child, that the most devastating thing to my mother would be the loss of one of her children, and I found a way to take away both her children in one fell swoop."

He added: “Yes, I did commit a monstrous crime but does that one mistake define my entire life…I don’t think it does.”

What happened on the night of the murder?

Both Paris and Ella were being looked after by a babysitter as their mother Charity worked at a local bar.

Telling the babysitter to leave, Bennett then went on to attack his 4-year-old sister Ella in her bedroom, first choking and beating her, then stabbing her a total of 17 times.

According to reports, Bennett then spoke to a friend on the phone for six minutes, before calling the police, who promptly arrived at the house and arrested the teen.

After the attack, Paris claimed he suffered an hallucination, in which he saw a demonic version of his sister.

However, he later stated the murder was calculated and he woke up that morning in a clear state of mind.

Where is Paris serving time?

Paris is currently serving a 40-year sentence at the Ferguson Unit Texas State Prison.

Now 25, Bennett will be eligible for parole in 2027.

What has his mother Charity said about Paris the death of her daughter?

Previously speaking to The New York Post, Charity revealed she had "forgiven him" but she's still "afraid of him."

She added: "The fact that he is incarcerated gives me peace of mind, but I worry about his own safety.

His mum also said Paris "pretended to follow the dispatcher's direction and do CPR." At the time, cops found no evidence that Paris had attempted first aid.

Charity now has another child, a little boy named Phoenix, and has spoken about her fears if Paris were to be released: "If Paris wasn't in prison or was able to meet Phoenix, I would have to do a lot more soul-searching."

When is Piers Morgan's Psychopath on TV?

You can watch the documentary on ITV this Thursday (27 June) from 9pm.