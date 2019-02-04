Who is Piers Morgan? His work and family life revealed

Piers Morgan presents ITV's Good Morning Britain. Picture: Getty

Piers has worked as a journalist and TV presenter, and currently presents BBC daytime show Good Morning Britain

You may know Piers Morgan as the Good Morning Britain presenter, Britain's Got Talent judge, or just generally as that man who says a lot of offensive things on Twitter.

Love him or loathe him, Piers is everywhere on TV now - and his new show Killer Women with Piers Morgan, in which he goes behind prison walls to interview women convicted of shocking crimes, airs tonight.

So let's find out more about him.

Who is Piers Morgan? What's his age and journalism background?

Piers was born in March 1965, making him 53. He was born in Sussex, and his first job was as a journalist for South London News, and the Streatham and Tooting News.

He subsequently freelanced for The Sun, then became editor of News Of The World in 1994. He then became editor of the Daily Mirror later on in the 90s.



Piers Morgan's TV career

Piers started his TV career before leaving the Daily Mirror, and he presented a three-part TV series for the BBC titled The Importance of Being Famous in 2003. He appeared as a judge alongside Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden in 2007, and his ITV show Piers Morgan Life Stories was launched in 2009. Guests on the programme ranged from Cheryl to Gordon Brown.



Piers presents GMB with co-host Susanna Reid. Picture: Getty

Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain

Piers is best-known now for presenting GMB with Susanna Reid, a position he has held since 2015. Susanna has previously said of her controversial co-host: "You can't help but go into battle with him every morning".





Who is Piers Morgan's wife? Does he have children?

Morgan married Marion Shalloe, a hospital ward sister, in 1991. They have three children - Spencer William Morgan, 25, Stanley Christopher Morgan, 20, Albert Douglas Morgan, 18. They divorced in 2008.

He then married journalist Celia Warden in 2010, and the couple had Elise Morgan in 2011 - Celia's first child and Piers' fourth.



Is Piers Morgan on Twitter and Instagram?

Of course he is! You can follow him on Twitter @piersmorgan and Instagram @thepiersmorgan.