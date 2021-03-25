Piers Morgan returns to GMB for the final time as he packs up his dressing room

Piers Morgan has left Good Morning Britain. Picture: ITV/Twitter

By Heart reporter

Former GMB presenter Piers Morgan made a return to the ITV studios on Wednesday to say a final goodbye.

After announcing his departure from Good Morning Britain two weeks ago, Piers Morgan returned to pack up his old dressing room.

It was previously confirmed the 55-year-old had left the morning telly show following a row over comments he made about Meghan Markle.

And the controversial presenter has now shared a picture of his final moments behind-the-scenes on Instagram which sees multiple boxes filling his dressing room.

Goodbye, Good Morning Britain! (I think I’ll leave the cardboard cut-out, would be a bit creepy to take that home... 🤣) pic.twitter.com/MSQMeXA9zr — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 24, 2021

A cardboard cut out of his co-host Susanna Reid can also be seen in the background, as he joked: "Goodbye, Good Morning Britain!

"I think I’ll leave the cardboard cut-out, would be a bit creepy to take that home..."

This comes after Piers told viewers he ‘didn't believe a word’ the Duchess of Sussex had told Oprah Winfrey about her mental health during her interview.

Ofcom then revealed it has received more than 41,000 complaints about his remarks.

Piers Morgan appeared alongside Susanna Reid on GMB for five years. Picture: ITV

An ITV spokesperson later confirmed: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

Piers appeared alongside Susanna Reid for five years, but his co-host has said 'the show will go on' without him.

She said: "Now Piers and I have disagreed on many things and that dynamic was one of the many things that viewers loved about the programme.

"He is without doubt an outspoken, challenging, opinionated, disruptive broadcaster.

'Shows go on and so on we go.'



'He has been a voice for many of you and a voice that many of you have railed against.'@susannareid100 speaks about Piers' resignation from GMB. pic.twitter.com/sVTcKMwx8N — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 10, 2021

"He has many critics and he has many fans.

"You will know that I disagreed with him about Meghan's interview, he himself clarified his comments about her mental health on the show yesterday.

"There are many voices on GMB and everyone has their say, but now Piers has decided to leave the programme.

"Some of you may cheer and others will boo. He has been my presenting partner, Monday to Wednesday, for more than five years. And during Brexit and the pandemic and many issues he has been a voice for many of you and a voice that many have railed against.

"It is certainly going to be very different but shows go on and so on we go."

