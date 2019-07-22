Poldark fans FUMING at series 5's lack of sex scenes... and 'focus on politics'

22 July 2019, 16:09

Poldark fans have slammed first time writer Debbie Horsfield for her lack of steamy scenes.
Poldark fans have slammed first time writer Debbie Horsfield for her lack of steamy scenes. Picture: BBC One

Viewers lash out at the show's decision to swap steamy romps for courtroom conversation and brand the latest episode "flat" and "disappointing"

Poldark viewers have been left frustrated by the lack of steamy sex scenes in the latest series of the hit drama and are blaming politics for turning down the heat.

Fans of the series slammed writer Debbie Horsfield on social media for the lack of bedroom romps and claimed she was ruining the once raunchy Cornish show with "flat" storylines, boring scenes and not enough passion or romance.

Criticised for "destroying" the "wonderful piece of literature", Poldark devotees weren't left impressed by the new London location, the unfamiliar characters and the cold scenes set against a gloomy courtroom backdrop.

One disappointed viewer wrote: "This series of #Poldark is just boring. Writing a final series, good writer that she [Horsfield] is, has ruined the whole thing for me. Too many sub-plots and politics. Characters not aged. Kids ages do not match. Very, very disappointing."

"Not enjoying this series, its watchable but feels so flat. its better when it’s not in London plus boring politics yawn," added another.

A third viewer added: "What have the BBC done to this wonderful piece of literature, Winston is not around to witness thankfully, he would be distraught."

Whilst a fourth furious fan raged: "Thankfully you have cancelled this before you can destroy it further, Shame on you."

"Too many people, too much politics. I'm sorry but I don't care about nay of them. Where are those wonderful (love) scenes between Ross and Demelza?," a fifth chimed in.

The earlier, seemingly more popular episodes were based on the novels of Winston Graham, who littered all manner of sizzling hot sex scenes into the narrative by focusing on the relationship between Ross Poldark (Aiden Turner) and his scullery maid turned wife, Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson).

Now the story has digressed from the original books, fans have something to say about Debbie's brand new plot.

Another viewer tweeted: "Fine writer though she is, Debbie Horsfield is not Winston Graham and cannot invest the same emotion or feeling for the characters as he did. They are coming from a different brain and can’t be quite the same."

The fifth series, which shines the light on beloved Ross and Demelza's quiet life in England's capital, is a stark change from the love triangles, heated romps and all-out nudity that Poldark fans are used to seeing.

Last night's scenes, set inside the Houses of Parliament, received an onslaught of criticism for having "too many parks and politics, not enough Cornish cliffs".

Poldark continues on Sunday evenings at 9pm on BBC One.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Caroline Flack claps back at claims she 'snubbed' Francesca on Love Island's Aftersun last night

Caroline Flack claps back at claims she 'snubbed' Francesca on Love Island's Aftersun last night
The professional dancer will join the judging panel later this year

Oti Mabuse's sister Motsi revealed as new Strictly Come Dancing judge
Natalie Cassidy shares her house with her fiancée and two children

EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy shows off her adorable family home
Love Island's Ovie starts doubting India's intentions after brutal headline challenge

Love Island's Ovie starts doubting India's intentions after brutal headline challenge
Molly-Mae's hair tutorial hasn't worked out quite the same for everyone else

Molly-Mae's 'hair bun tutorial' provokes hilarious response from Love Island fans

Trending on Heart

How to get a good night's sleep in hot weather

How to sleep in hot weather: 7 tips on sleeping in a heatwave

Lifestyle

Are the Sugababes reuniting this year?

Sugababes original line-up reunite in the studio as Mutya Beuna teases comeback

Celebrities

Chris Taylor has a surprising connection to Denise Welch

Here's how Love Island's Chris Taylor is connected to Loose Women panelist Denise Welch

Celebrities

Molly-Mae is left upset following the challenge

Love Island’s Molly-Mae left FUMING after challenge reveals viewers think she is ‘faking’ feelings for Tommy
It's important to keep your baby and children safe in the sun

9 ways to keep your baby and children safe in the sun as a heatwave is set to hit the UK

Lifestyle