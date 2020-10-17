Who is Strictly star Ranvir Singh's ex husband and why did they split?

Ranvir Singh confirmed she had split from her husband. Picture: ITV/Instagram

What has Good Morning Britain star Ranvir said about her marriage? Here’s what we know…

Strictly Come Dancing is back on our screens, with Good Morning Britain star Ranvir Singh taking to the ballroom floor.

But just before her debut, Ranvir confirmed she had split from her husband in an interview with a magazine.

So, what happened with Ranvir and her ex and what has she said about her relationship? Here’s what we know...

Who is Ranvir Singh’s ex-husband?

Ranvir has always kept her former relationship out of the spotlight, but she was married to Ranjeet Singh Dehal.

Her ex has never appeared on her social media account, but the pair share a son called Tushaan.

Ranvir Singh keeps her marriage out of the spotlight. Picture: PA Images

It is understood the couple split years ago, but rumours about their separation began earlier this year.

Why did Ranvir Singh split with her husband?

43-year-old Ranvir has been careful not to speak out about her split publicly.

She recently told Woman And Home magazine: “It’s hard work being a working single parent.

“I struggle with an enormous amount of guilt with my son and not being there when he goes to school. We’re very attached to one another because it’s just me and him.

“I do get quite tearful sometimes and I worry he’s going to hate me when he grows up because I was never there.”

Ranvir said she didn’t want to speak anymore about the reasons behind the split so she could protect her son.

“I keep my private life private, mainly to protect Tushaan,” she said, continuing: “It’s important that he learns things about my decisions from me and not from mums talking at the school gates.

“I think it comes down to how you feel about your own story.”

The presenter added that she may speak about her split in the future, saying: “I’m not ruling it out, but for me there would have to be a wider purpose for discussing it.”

