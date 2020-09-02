Saira Khan leaves Loose Women viewers 'disgusted' as she hits out at 'uninspiring' teachers

2 September 2020, 13:27

Saira Khan said she had never come across a 'passionate' teacher
Saira Khan said she had never come across a 'passionate' teacher. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Saira Khan's controversial opinions about teachers have caused outrage.

Saira Khan has received criticism after sharing her opinions on 'uninspiring' teachers who take the job out of 'convenience'.

On Loose Women this week the panel discussed inspiring teachers as children across the UK prepared to return to school.

During the discussion, 50-year-old Saira said she had never "come across" a teacher with "passion".

She said that while she had "nice teachers" at school, she didn't feel like there was any that inspired her to believe in herself.

Saira Khan's comments were met with outrage
Saira Khan's comments were met with outrage. Picture: ITV

She said: "I don't think I ever came across a teacher who had the passion to turn children's lives around, I just never came across it."

Saira continued with her controversial comments, saying: "I think even in today's society – I don't want to criticise teachers, there are some amazing teachers out there – but I do feel that if you really do want to change a child's life you've got to want to be a teacher from the moment that you are born.

"I feel like this profession unfortunately, there are some people who have entered it because it is a lifestyle choice, because it is convenient for them to do that profession while they have young kids."

She added: "There are lots of amazing teachers, who because they wanted to be teachers from day one, are excelling in a system that is not giving the best of everything.

"But there are some, I'm sorry to say, bad teachers that are not doing our kids favours and we have to do something about that."

The comments have caused outrage from viewers who took to Twitter the same day to share their 'disappointment' over the claims.

One person commented: "Absolutely disgusted with Saira and her attitude towards teachers and the profession. No wonder we have such a tough time with opinions like that. #rude #insensitive #LooseWomen."

Another wrote: "As a teacher on my last day of the school holidays I can't express how much Saira has infuriated me. It is currently impossible to be a bad teacher there are so many lesson observations& performance management targets to pass that mean a teacher can't be lazy or 'bad' #LooseWomen."

A third disgruntled teacher posted: "I have to say I was very offended and disappointed with Saira's comments about teachers today. I'd be happy to explain to her why there is no such thing as a bad teacher and why this is not a lifestyle choice or a convenience job."

