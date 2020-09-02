Good Morning Britain's Ranvir Singh announced as fourth Strictly Come Dancing contestant

Ranvir Singh will be taking part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: ITV/BBC/Getty

By Alice Dear

Ranvir Singh will be taking part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing, alongside Max George, Jason Bell and Caroline Quentin.

The fourth celebrity contestant for this year's Strictly Come Dancing has been announced.

Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh will soon be stepping onto the ballroom floor as she competes for the glitter ball trophy.

The announcement was made on Wednesday this week during Good Morning Britain, where Ranvir admitted she "didn't know" if she could dance.

Ranvir Singh has joined the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up. Picture: ITV

Co-host Susanna Reid, who has previously taken part in Strictly, told Ranvir: "You have no idea what you're letting yourself in for!"

Ranvir said: "It's been in my head for so long, and now we're talking about it on TV – it's actually really happening!"

She went on to say: "The initial feeling of being confirmed for Strictly is one of complete terror.

"Feels like embarking on a rollercoaster, where you really want to do it but you are equally scared. Hopefully after the first dance I will feel exhilarated rather than sick!"

Ranvir admitted she "doesn't know" if she can dance. Picture: Getty

Ranvir Singh joins the three already confirmed celebrities also taking part in this year's series – Max George, Jason Bell and Caroline Quentin.

The three names were announced on Tuesday evening on The One Show, while the other names are yet to be announced this week.

