Ant and Dec lead tributes to Britain's Got Talent warm-up star Ian Royce, 51, following tragic death

2 September 2020, 07:38 | Updated: 2 September 2020, 08:25

Ant and Dec have paid tribute to Ian Royce
Ant and Dec have paid tribute to Ian Royce. Picture: Getty/Twitter
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Simon Cowell, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have lost a special Britain's Got Talent family member.

Ian Royce, best known for warming up the crowds on Britain's Got Talent, has died aged 51.

The tragic news was confirmed on Tuesday this week by his family, who revealed the comic had passed away from severe pneumonia and multiple organ failure.

The announcement read: "It is with our greatest regret that we have to tell you all that Ian has passed away today from severe pneumonia and multiple organ failure.

"He was in no pain and was surrounded by friends and family. He put up a good fight but is in a better place now. Roxanne x"

READ MORE: Simon Cowell rushed to hospital to 'stabilise his spine' after breaking back in three places

Ian Royce passed away this week aged 51
Ian Royce passed away this week aged 51. Picture: Twitter/Ian Royce

In 2019, Ian had revealed he was battling alcoholism, and was raising money to help fund his visit to rehab.

Britain's Got Talent hosts Ant and Dec are believed to have donated £2,500 to his fund, while Simon Cowell and Robbie Williams also made donations.

Thanking them for their help as he entered rehab last year, Ian tweeted: "I am so grateful to so many for saving my life….. Thank you so much everyone and my amazing girlfriend xx @SimonCowell @antanddec @robbiewilliams @ollyofficial thank you for a light….."

Ian Royce was best known for warming up the crowd at Britain's Got Talent
Ian Royce was best known for warming up the crowd at Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Getty

Ant and Dec have since paid tribute to Ian, writing on their Twitter page: "We are sorry to hear of the passing of Ian ‘Roycey’ Royce. (@officialroycey) He was an integral part of the #BGT team for many years.

"Our thoughts are with his beloved Roxy and all his family. RIP Roycey. We’ll never forget you."

Amanda Holden also reached out with a message, writing: "So sad to hear the sad news of @officialroycey who was our warm up man and friend on @bgt .. just an absolute tragedy. Mine and my family’s thoughts go out to Roxy his lovely daughter."

READ NOW: Britain's Got Talent semi finals 2020: ITV confirm start date is just days away

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Sarah and Telv from Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 5: What happened to Sarah Roza and Telv Williams?
Saira Khan said she had never come across an 'inspiring' teacher

Saira Khan leaves Loose Women viewers 'disgusted' as she hits out at 'uninspiring' teachers
Could we be getting a sequel to the iconic noughties film?

Kate Hudson hints a How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days sequel could be on the way
Which Married at First Sight Australia couples are still together?

Married at First Sight Australia season five: Where are all the couples now?
Nicola Adams has been confirmed for Strictly

Nicola Adams confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing in first ever same-sex couple

Trending on Heart

Driving licences that need renewing will automatically be extended

Driving licences due to expire given 11 month extension, announces DVLA

Lifestyle

Can you be fined for not sending your child back to school? (stock images)

Can you be fined for not sending your child back to school? Latest rules and guidance

Lifestyle

The weather is set to take a turn for the worse

UK weather: Temperatures plunge to 5C as Britain set for heavy rain and 50mph winds

News

Jacqueline and Mia belted out Let It Go in the sweet clip

Jacqueline Jossa showcases incredible singing voice as she performs Let It Go with daughter Mia

Celebrities

Sheridan Smith opened up about her sad past

Sheridan Smith leaves viewers in tears as she remembers brother’s tragic death in ‘brave’ documentary