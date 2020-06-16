The Salisbury Poisonings cast: Who is Annabel Scholey what else has she been in?

Annabel Scholey has been in lots of TV shows before The Salisbury Poisonings. Picture: BBC/PA Images

Was Annabel Scholey in EastEnders? And who did she play in The Split? Here's what you need to know...

Based on the true events which took place in Wiltshire, The Salisbury Poisonings tells the story of the attack on ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia who were targeted with Novichok.

Charlie Rowley and his girlfriend Dawn Sturgess were also exposed to the deadly nerve agent, along with DS Bailey who was investigating the case.

In the BBC’s three-part drama, actress Annabel Scholey is currently playing Sarah Bailey, the wife of DS Nick Bailey and the mother of their children.

But who is Annabel and what else has she been in? Here’s what we know…

Who is is Annabel Scholey and what else has she been in?

Annabel Scholey is a 36-year-old actress from Wakefield, West Yorkshire.

The star wed fellow actor Ciaran McMenamin in May 2017 and the couple are thought to be living in Hastings on the south coast.

Before her role in The Salisbury Poisonings, Annabel had many roles on screen and in theatre.

In 2010, she played Hermia alongside Dame Judi Dench in A Midsummer Night's Dream at The Rose Theatre Kingston and later that year appeared as 'Julia' in Sheridan's "The Rivals", alongside Penelope Keith and Peter Bowles.

She appeared in the revival of Passion Play by Peter Nichols and worked at The Royal National Theatre in their summer production of Antigone in 2013.

As for her TV career, Annabel played Lauren Drake in the BBC supernatural drama Being Human (2009) and the leading role of 'Maddie' in the musical feature film Walking on Sunshine (2014).

She also bagged the role of Contessina de Medici in the television series, Medici: Masters of Florence (2016) with Dustin Hoffman and Richard Madden.

Annabel Scholey starred as divorce lawyer Nina in The Split. Picture: BBC

Other credits include Britannia, Inspector George Gently, Jane Eyre and Personal Affairs.

If soap fans recognise Annabel, it’s because she starred in EastEnders for two episodes as ‘Maddy’ back in 2007.

Who did Annabel Scholey play in The Split?

Most recently, Annabel Scholey starred as divorce lawyer Nina in The Split.

Nina was described as ‘reckless and hedonistic’ and had her fair share of problems over the series', including an on-off affair with a married man and a continuing drinking problem.

