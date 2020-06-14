How many episodes are there of The Salisbury Poisonings?

How many episodes are there of The Salisbury Poisonings? And where can I watch it? Find out everything about the BBC drama.

New drama The Salisbury Poisonings is based on the true events of the Novichok attack of 2018.

The series tells the story which led to one death and the hospitalisation of four other people in the Wiltshire city.

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were the first to end up in hospital after the deadly nerve agent was sprayed on the door of their family home.

Anne-Marie Duff stars as Tracy Daszkiewicz in The Salisbury Poisonings. Picture: BBC

Charlie Rowley and Dawn Sturgess became critically ill four months later after they mistook the Novichok for a bottle of perfume, with Dawn tragically dying.

As the nation understands more about what went on in Salisbury two years ago, how many episodes are there of The Salisbury Poisonings, and how can I watch it? Here’s what we know...

Read More: Big Brother: Best Shows Ever to kick off with Nasty Nick showdown

How many episodes are there of The Salisbury Poisonings?

The three-part drama is airing at 9pm over three consecutive nights from Sunday June 14 on BBC One.

Filming for the drama began at the end of October 2019 after the series was announced in May of the same year.

Anne-Marie Duff stars as Wiltshire’s director of public health, Tracy Daszkiewicz, who was crucial in co-ordinating the response to the attack.

The Salisbury Poisonings in on BBC One. Picture: BBC

Speaking about Tracy, actress Anne-Marie has said:“Even when you google this subject, she’s hardly there and it seems such an irony because she was very much there and very much in the middle of it all.

“She is not interested in bureaucracy or people pleasing. She’s just absolutely interested in taking care of people in a very true way, that’s her innate personality.”

Rafe Spall is playing Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey, a police officer who is also poisoned by the nerve agent.

MyAnna Buring and Johnny Harris are also in the cast, Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley.

Mark Addy plays Segei Skripal's neighbour Ross Cassidy, while Annabel Scholey plays Nick Bailey's wife Sarah.

Other cast members include Ron Cook, Stella Gonet, Faye McKeever, Kimberley Nixon and Duncan Pow.