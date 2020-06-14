Who is in The Salisbury Poisonings cast? All the stars including Anne-Marie Duff and Rafe Spall

But who is in the cast of the Salisbury Poisonings? Including Anne-Marie Duff, MyAnna Buring, Rafe Spall and Johnny Harris.

The BBC is back with a brand new drama The Salisbury Poisonings based on the true events which took place in March 2018 in the small Wiltshire city.

Viewers will follow the story of Dawn Sturgess, DS Nick Bailey, Tracy Daszkiewicz and Charlie Rowley as their lives are turned upside down by the events.

But who is in the cast? And what have they been in before? Here’s what we know…

Anne-Marie Duff as Tracy Daszkiewicz

Anne-Marie Duff as Tracy Daszkiewicz in The Salisbury Poisonings. Picture: BBC

Anne-Marie Duff is starring as Wiltshire’s Director of Public Health, Tracy Daszkiewicz.

Read More: This Morning viewers divided as business-owner claims staff are 'abusing' the furlough system

The star has been nominated for a Bafta four times and has previously starred in Netflix’s Sex Education as Erin Wiley, Shameless as Fiona, Parade’s End as Edith Duchemin and The Virgin Queen as Queen Elizabeth I.

She was also in the 2015 movie Suffragette as Violet Miller, and 2009’s Nowhere Boy as Julia.

MyAnna Buring as Dawn Sturgess

MyAnna Buring as Dawn Sturgess in The Salisbury Poisonings. Picture: BBC

MyAnna Buring is playing Novichok victim Dawn Sturgess.

The Swedish-born actress is best known for playing Edna Braithwaite in Downtown Abbey, as well as Elizabeth in the TV series One Night and Long Susan in Ripper Street.

Other credits include The Descent, Doctor Who, The Omen and Midsomer Murders. She also recently starred as Tissaia in the Netflix drama The Witcher, while Twilight fans will recognise her as Tanya Denali from the Breaking Dawn movies.

Rafe Spall as Nick Bailey

Rafe Spall as Nick Bailey in The Salisbury Poisonings. Picture: BBC

Police Officer Nick Bailey has been described as “high-flying and extremely dedicated who had made the rank of Detective Sergeant.”

Actor Rafe Spall, 37, is the son of actor Timothy Spall and has had a long list of previous TV appearances.

He starred as Jason in the Apple TV+ series Trying and George and in the BBC’s new The War of the Worlds adaptation.

Rafe has also starred in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Men in Black: International, Black Mirror and The BFG as Mr Tibbs.

He also played Noel in Shaun of the Dead and Andy in Hot Fuzz.

Rafe is married to actress Elize du Toit who played Izzy Davies in Hollyoaks and they have three children together.

Johnny Harris as Charlie Rowley

Charlie Rowley is played by Johnny Harris and is Dawn’s partner who also came into contact with the nerve agent.

Johnny has recently played Franklin Scrooge in A Christmas Carol, as well as Agamemnon in the TV series Troy: Fall of a City, and has starred in Snow White and the Huntsman, Dorian Gray and From Darkness.

He also played Mick in This Is England ’86, ’88 and ’90, and made his breakthrough in London to Brighton.

Elsewhere, he’s starred in TV shows EastEnders, Holby City, The Fades and Medici.

Impressively, the 46-year-old earned him a Bafta nomination for writing and starring in his own movie, Jawbone (2017).

Read More: Emmerdale’s Natalie J Robb in 'secret relationship with co-star Jonny McPherson'

Annabel Scholey as Sarah Bailey

Annabel Scholey as Sarah Bailey in The Salisbury Poisonings. Picture: BBC

Sarah Bailey is Nick Bailey’s wife who was hospitalised after the nerve agent attack and is played by Annabel Scholey.

36-year-old Annabel recently starred as divorce lawyer Nina in The Split and has previously appeared as Lauren Drake in BBC supernatural drama Being Human.

She has also had roles in Holby City, Doctors, EastEnders, Inspector George Gently and Britannia, while she also had a leading role of Maddie in the musical feature film Walking on Sunshine.

Darren Boyd as Supt Dave Minty

Darren Boyd as Supt Dave Minty in The Salisbury Poisonings. Picture: BBC

Superintendent Dave Minty was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in the 2020 New Year Honours list.

He is played by Darren Boyd who is best known for his comedy work, including sketch show Smack the Pony and the role of Jake in Green Wing.

BBC drama fans will recognise him as Frank Haleton in Killing Eve, while he also recently played Edward Murdstone in The Personal History of David Copperfield.

He has also starred in Spy, Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, Fortitude (alongside co-star Johnny Harris), Stan Lee’s Lucky Man, and Dirk Gently.

Natalie Klamar as Sergeant Tracy Holloway

Natalie Klamar as Sergeant Tracy Holloway in The Salisbury Poisonings. Picture: BBC

Natalie Klamar is playing Tracy Holloway, who was one of the first two officers to reach the Skripals.

Actress Natalie has appeared in TV shows such as Vera, Grantchester, and Patrick Melrose.

Back in 2001 she played the Slytherin Keeper in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, while she has also had a lengthy stage career in shows such as Cleansed, All’s Well That Ends Well, A Doll’s House, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, I Want My Hat Back, and Hamlet.

Stella Gonet as Caroline Sturgess

Stella Gonet as Caroline Sturgess in The Salisbury Poisonings. Picture: BBC

Stella Gonet is playing Dawn’s mother who is a retired civil servant.

Scottish actress Stella recently played Leah in Sky comedy Breeders and has had roles in The Cry, The Crown and Man Down.

She has also been in Holby City, The House of Elliott, and has performed in plays such as Hamlet, Ophelia, and Handbagged.

Ron Cook as Stan Sturgess

Ron Cook as Stan Sturgess in Tne Salisbury Poisonings. Picture: BBC

Dawn’s father is played by Ron Cook who has been on our screens since 1975.

He played Mr Crabb in Mr Selfridge and has also been in Les Misérables, The City and the City, The Diary of Anne Frank, Little Dorrit, Hot Fuzz, Chocolat, Thunderbirds, The Black Adder, and Death in Paradise.

Melanie Gutteridge as Claire Sturgess

While she is playing Claire Sturgess in The Salisbury Poisonings, fans of The Bill may remember Melanie Gutteridge as PC Emma Keane.

She has also had roles in Coronation Street, Not Going Out, Doctors, and London Kills.

Sophia Ally as Gracie

Sophia Ally as Gracie in The Salisbury Poisonings. Picture: BBC

Dawn’s ten-year-old daughter Gracie is played by Sophia Ally.

The young actress previously played Young Dotty Edison in The Current Wawr, and has appeared in My Zoe and Curfew.

Wayne Swann as Sergei Skripal

Former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal is being played by Wayne Swann.

Wayne has previously starred in Across the Water, Love in the Age of Fear, and Long Forgotten Fields.

Mark Addy as Ross Cassidy

Game Of Thrones actor Mark is playing the next-door neighbour of former Russian agent Sergei Skripal.

The 56-year-old previously starred in the 1997 The Full Monty and has also starred in a string of TV shows.

As well as the role of King Robert Baratheon in Game Of Thrones, he has also starred in Band of Gold, Heartbeat, Doctor Who, Vera and White House Farm.

Now Read: Gogglebox apologises to Eamonn Holmes following 'idiotic and cruel' edit