Sex and the City cameos: All the celebs who featured in the original series

By Emma Clarke

From Bon Jovi to Alanis Morisette - the show featured some big names.

Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York are returning to our screen soon for HBO Max's new reboot - and it's got us feeling nostalgic for the original series (and the icon that is Samantha Jones, *sigh*).

Partly because we've had a lot of time on our hands over the past year to binge endless amounts of television (and because it's so bloomin' good), many of us have found ourselves reaching for the SATC boxset for the umpteenth time.

Not only is Sex and the City iconic, there's something so comforting about the show that feels like a good hug or homecoming.

It's no wonder, then, that tonnes of celebs wanted to appear on the show at the height of its popularity.

Here, we take a look at all the celebrity cameos that featured in the original SATC series.

1. Gabriel Macht

You might not remember but Suits' Harvey Specter featured in one of the first-ever episodes of Sex and the City.

In the show, Gabriel played an artist named Barkley, who secretly filmed women whilst they were having sex with him (weird).

Samantha then made it her mission to bed him once Carrie informed her of his voyeuristic tendencies.

Season 1, Episode 2 - 'Models and Mortals'

Justin Theroux played TWO characters in SATC. Picture: HBO

2. Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston's ex actually played two separate characters over the course of season two.

First, he played a pretentious writer who hits on Carrie at a bar, then he has a more major role in another episode as (another) writer, Vaughn.

In the latter episode, Carrie falls head over heels with her latest fling's family - but sadly there's no sexual chemistry between her and Vaughn.

Season 1, Episode 7 & Season 2, Episode 15 - 'The Monogamists' & 'Shortcomings'

Bradley Cooper made an appearance in SATC. Picture: HBO

3. Bradley Cooper

Just as Carrie is starting to get past her magazine cover humiliation, her date (Cooper) comes across a copy when buying them both a pack of cigarettes.

It's safe to say the pair didn't become a thing.

Season 2, Episode 4 - 'They Shoot Single People, Don't They?'

Alan Cumming played a stylist in the show. Picture: HBO

4. Alan Cumming

This episode is full of celebrity cameos (don't worry, we'll get to them in a sec), including a brief appearance from Alan Cumming.

In the episode, he plays a stylist for Dolce and Gabbana, who encourages Carrie to don a pair of bejewelled pants on the runway with a gorgeous blue blazer.

Season 4, Episode 2 - 'The Real Me'

Supermodel Heidi Klum also appeared in SATC. Picture: HBO

5. Heidi Klum

Walking down the runway at the same fashion show as Carrie is supermodel, Heidi Klum.

She said of her stint on the show: "I was so excited to be a part of a show that was such a phenomenon!"

Season 4, Episode 2 - 'The Real Me'

Will Arnett played Miranda Hobbes' love interest. Picture: HBO

6. Will Arnett

Arrested Development's Will Arnett briefly played Miranda Hobbes' love interest in Sex and the City.

While there was no denying the chemistry between the two, ultimately his love of exhibitionism put our gal off.

Season 2, Episode 12 - 'La Douleur Exquise!'

Mad Men actor John Slattery featured in two SATC episodes. Picture: HBO

7. John Slattery

Known for his roles in Mad Men, Spotlight, Captain America and Veep, John Slattery has been in his fair share of blockbusters and critically-acclaimed TV series over the years.

While his stint on SATC was brief, he played Carrie's debonair politician boyfriend (who also had a penchant for golden showers).

Season 3, Episodes 1-2 - 'Where There's Smoke' & 'Politically Erect'

The Pitch Perfect star made a small appearance in SATC. Picture: HBO

8. Elizabeth Banks

The Pitch Perfect star made a very brief appearance at a party scene, when Carrie is dating the politician.

Charlotte tries hitting on a man, who happens to be Banks' character's fiancee.

Season 3, Episode 2 - 'Politically Erect'

Alanis Morisette shared a smooch with Carrie in SATC. Picture: HBO

9. Alanis Morisette

The 'Jagged Little Pill' singer played Dawn, a partygoer and friend of Carrie's bisexual boyfriend, Sean (who was played by actor Eddie Cahill, aka, Tag from Friends).

During a game of Spin the Bottle, Carrie then has to kiss Dawn - but is far from excited about the prospect.

But it turns out, Alanis wasn't much into the smooch: “I kissed Sarah Jessica Parker. I played a lesbian in Sex and the City and I had to kiss her. I have experimented with same-sex relationships in my life, but it wasn’t about enjoyment with Sarah Jessica."

She added: "Her character was supposed to be reluctant about getting involved, so it wasn’t a passionate kiss – it was a reticent one, which is the reason I didn’t enjoy it.”

The episode has drawn a lot of criticism over the years, not least for the fact Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda describe bisexuality as "a layover to Gaytown" and blame bisexuals for being the reason why there's no eligible men in Manhattan.

Season 3, Episode 4 - 'Boy, Girl, Boy, Girl'

Bobby played one of Samantha Jones' lovers. Picture: HBO

10. Bobby Cannavale

"He has the funkiest tasting s***k!"

Season 3, Episode 9 - 'Easy Come, Easy Go'

11. Sam Robards

Sam Robards, AKA, Nate Archibald's dad, 'The Captain', in Gossip Girl, also appeared in Sarah Jessica Parker-fronted series.

Giving Samantha Jones a run for her money, Sam played "Manhattan legend", Tom Reymi.

Season 3, Episode 11 - 'Running With Scissors'

Sarah Michelle Geller in Sex and the City. Picture: HBO

12. Sarah Michelle Geller

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress played Debbie, a junior development exec looking to turn Carrie's column into a Hollywood movie.

Season 3, Episode 13 - 'Escape from New York'

Kat Dennings made her acting debut in SATC. Picture: HBO

13. Kat Dennings

Known for her role in Two Broke Girls and Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist, Dennings has since starred in various Thor movies and Marvel spin-off series, WandaVision.

However, before she became a big star in her own right, she played Jenny Brier in SATC, a bratty teenager whose parents hired Samantha Jones to do the PR for her birthday party.

Season 3, Episode 15 - 'Hot Child in the City'

Bon Jovi also appeared in Sex and the City. Picture: HBO

14. Bon Jovi

The 'Livin' On A Prayer' hitmaker played Seth in the show, a fellow patients of Carrie's therapist after her split from Big.

Season 2, Episode 13 - 'Games People Play'

Tony Hale played a very small role in SATC. Picture: HBO

15. Tony Hale

Will Arnett wasn't the only Arrested Development star to feature in the show: Tony Hale played Tiger, a photographer's assistant whom Samantha hired to take photos of her naked body.

Season 4, Episode 2 - 'The Real Me'

16. Robert John Burke

Yep, Bart Bass was in Sex and the City.

The Gossip Girl actor played Walker Lewis, a dashing businessman whom Miranda has a steamy fling with.

Season 4, Episode 13 - 'The Good Fight'

The Spice Girl made a cameo in SATC. Picture: HBO

17. Gerri Halliwell (Horner)

Samantha is desperate to get into members' club, Soho House, so she can use its exclusive pool during the summer months.

The PR pro hears about the club after bumping into her pal Phoebe (played by Gerri) on the street.

Season 6, Episode 10 - 'Boy, Interrupted'

Vince Vaughn played a love interest of Carrie Bradshaw in SATC. Picture: HBO

18. Vince Vaughn

Carrie and the gang head to Los Angeles and there the writer meets Vince Vaughn's character, Keith Travers, who pretends he owns a swanky house...when really he's just looking after it.

Season 3, Episode 13 - 'Escape from New York'

Carrie Fisher featured in the show. Picture: HBO

19. Carrie Fisher

Of course, the woman who *actually* owned the luxurious pad was none other than Carrie Fisher.

Season 3, Episode 13 - 'Escape from New York'

Matthew McConaughey appeared in the LA special. Picture: HBO

20. Matthew McConaughey

In the same, star-studded episode, Matthew McConaughey plays a movie exec who discusses turning Carrie's columns into a movie - in which he wants to cast himself as Mr Big.

Season 3, Episode 13 - 'Escape from New York'

Jennifer Coolidge featured in the show. Picture: HBO

21. Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer plays Victoria, a recently-single gal pal who has discovered her...umm...gift for making bags.

Season 6, Episode 3 - 'The Perfect Present'

Kristen Johnston played a Manhattan party girl in SATC. Picture: HBO

20. Krista Johnston

In arguably the most shocking scene in the history of television, Krista's character Lexi Featherstone, an ageing New York party girl, plunges from a New York high rise to her death.

Season 6, Episode 18 - 'Splat!'

Hugh Hefner hosted the gang at the Playboy Mansion. Picture: HBO

22. Hugh Hefner

Of course Samantha, Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda couldn't go all the way to LA without stopping by the Playboy Mansion.

Season 3, Episode 14 - 'Sex and Another City'

Even Trump had a cameo in the series. Picture: HBO

23. Donald Trump

Samantha is chatted up by an older man at a bar. But before he heads over to her, he just so happens to be chatting to Donald Trump.

Unlike Home Alone 2, Trump has no speaking part in SATC.

Season 2, Episode 8 - 'The Man, The Myth, The Viagra'

Lucy Liu played herself in Sex and the City. Picture: HBO

24. Lucy Liu

Playing herself in the show, Lucy Liu hires - then fires - Samantha as her PR, after Jones used the actress' name to get a coveted Birkin bag.

Season 4, Episode 11 - 'Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda'

