Sex and the City reboot: Release date, cast and spoilers revealed

Sex and the City is getting a reboot. Picture: Instagram/Warner Bros

When is the Sex and the City reboot out and who will star in it? Here's what we know...

It’s been a long time coming, but finally Sex and the City is getting a reboot.

The original series lasted from 1998 to 2004, and two feature films were later released in 2008 and 2010.

The new series - titled ‘And Just Like That...’ will consist of 10 half-hour episodes, and will be streamed on HBO Max.

Sex and the City is getting a reboot later this year. Picture: Getty Images

Talking about what fans can expect from the new season, chief content officer Casey Bloys told TV Line: “Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave.

“Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life…

“They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”

When will Sex and the City reboot be released?

It has not been revealed when the Sex and the City reboot will air, but it has just started filming.

The series will air on HBO Max for those in the US, and in the UK it is likely to air on Sky Atlantic and Now TV just like Friends: The Reunion.

Who is in the Sex and the City reboot cast?

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are back as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York Goldenblatt.

After appearing in the second film in 2010, Kim Cattrall made it clear she would not star Samantha Jones in any follow-up projects.

Chris Noth is also back as Mr Big, as well as Willie Garson as Stanford Blatch and Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are back for the reboot. Picture: Getty Images

Evan Handler (Harry Goldenblatt) and David Eidenberg (Steve Brady) will also be back.

Sara Ramirez has also joined the cast as a new character called Che Diaz, a non-binary queer comedian who regularly hosts Carrie on her podcast.

What is the Sex and the City reboot about?

While it has been confirmed the show will look at the friends’ lives in their 50s, no plot details have been revealed.

This means we have no idea whether any of the girls are still with their husbands.

SJP has shared a glimpse of the reunion with a photo standing next to Kristin and Cynthia.

Sarah Jessica Parker shared a glimpse of her script. Picture: Instagram

The 56-year-old captioned the shot: “Together again. 💜 Read through our first episodes. @justlikethatmax Alongside all the fellas and our newest cast members.

“Like an ice cream sundae. X, SJ.”

Cynthia, 55, also shared the photo, writing: “Friendship never goes out of style. #AndJustLikeThat”, while Kristin, 56, commented: “Love you forever and ever.”

This comes after Sarah Jessica revealed the cast they had held their first table read, showing scripts in front of the seats of her.

She said: “It’s really a small miracle to be back together and with the most remarkable new additions to our cast!

“I am so grateful to Sarah and Michael Patrick King for taking the creative leap of faith that made this happen.”