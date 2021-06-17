The best (and worst) Sex and the City episodes and moments of all-time

By Emma Clarke

We take a look back at some of the most iconic (and not-so-much) moments and episodes from the original Sex and the City series.

First airing back in 1998, Sex and the City has celebrated enduring popularity and success over the years.

There's something about the show and the characters of Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, Samantha Jones and Charlotte York that keeps us coming back for more, time and again.

That's not to say the show did not have its issues. Much like the reception of Friends after its shift to Netflix a few years back, younger viewers watching the series now for the first time have (quite rightly) commented on some of the more questionable storylines and conversations, as well as its lack of diversity.

Here, we take a look back at the best (and worst) SATC episodes and moments of all-time.

The best:

'Ex and the City' is one of the most iconic episodes in the entire show. Picture: HBO

1. "Your girl's lovely, Hubbell"

Ignoring Mr Big's invite to his and Natasha's engagement party, Carrie goes for drink with Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte.

They discuss how he went for the easy option and how some men give up great loves because at times it can be difficult to navigate.

At that moment, it comes to Carrie that she is in a similar situation to Barbara Streisand's character Katie in The Way We Were.

On her way home, Carrie runs into Big outside The Plaza Hotel - where the party is being hosted. She goes over to him, brushes his hair (just as in the movie), and says: "Your girl's lovely, Hubbell."

Of course, Big has no idea what she's referencing.

Miranda tells Big to "go get our girl". Picture: HBO

2. "Go get our girl"

Forgiving Mr Big's many, many mistakes leading up to this moment, we have to say that when he asks The Girls for their permission to win Carrie back, he earned himself some serious brownie points.

But it's when Miranda tells him to "go get our girl" that we get chills up our spine. It's like the romantic equivalent of a half-time pep talk and we love it.

Miranda's mum's funeral is a heartbreaking, but beautiful episode. Picture: HBO

3. Miranda's mother's funeral

In one the more raw and endearing moments in the show, Miranda struggles to negotiate the loss of her mother. Meanwhile, Samantha hides her true feelings and focuses her attention on her orgasms, or lack thereof.

Naturally, Charlotte steps up and becomes the "Martha Stewart of death", organising transportation to Philadelphia and the flowers from her, Carrie and Samantha.

No matter how many times we've seen this episode, we can't but sob our hearts out.

Harry and Charlotte are the best SATC couple. Picture: HBO

4. When Harry met Charlotte

Instantly, Harry won over The Girls - and fans, for that matter. He brought out a completely different side to Charlotte and is the sweetest and most supportive partner.

Drunk Charlotte is the best Charlotte. Picture: HBO

5. The trip to Staten Island

Can we all just agree that Drunk Charlotte is the best?

It was also refreshing to see them leave the island of Manhattan for a hot minute.

Carrie goes on a lunch date with a graphic designer - which goes from bad to worse. Picture: HBO

6. The worst first date known to man

In season 6, episode 1, Carrie goes on a lunch date with a man named Willie Applegate, as a way to ease her into her 'actual' date later that evening.

Not only is Willie incredibly nervous, he's self-conscious about his stye, then gets balsamic vinegar in his already-irritated eye. To make matters worse, a pigeon flies at him and he falls off his chair.

It has to be one of the greatest and funniest moments in the entire show.

7. Atlantic City, baby!

As Charlotte considers herself an Old Maid as she turns 36, Samantha discovers that she's not quite ready to trust Richard again after cheating.

Despite her best efforts to get past it, she can't stop fixating on the idea of him hurting her again. Finally, she tells him it's over between them, delivering the iconic line: "I love you, too, Richard. But I love me more."

(Note: The GIF above is a scene from the movie which mirrored the Atlantic City episode earlier on).

Fleet Week was marked in this fabulous SATC episode. Picture: HBO

8. Fleet Week

This episode (titled 'Anchors Away') is so different from the others and it's a fun break from the routine.

We love seeing this other side to The Girls - especially Charlotte, who lets loose after Trey MacDougal.

'I Heart NY' marked a big shift in the storyline. Picture: HBO

9. I Heart NY

Although many thought the episode title was a nod to the recent 9/11 attacks on New York City, the episode was finished in advance of the event.

It does, however, mark a pivotal moment in the story, with Miranda giving birth to Brady and Big packing up to move to California. Everything is changing and you really feel the weight of it all in this episode.

10. An unhappy ending

After concerns that her "bed manner" isn't up to scratch when a date falls asleep during the act, Charlotte signs them all up for a Tantric Lingham massage class.

Unfortunately for Miranda, things went awry just as her interest piqued.

It's one of those laugh-out-loud moments that has us in floods of (good) tears every time.

The baby shower episode of SATC is a firm fan favourite. Picture: HBO

11. The baby shower

Another episode that's not based in The City is the one where they head to Connecticut to attend their old friend's baby shower.

Of course, Samantha, Carrie and Miranda are there more to observe the spectacle, wanting to check in and see how their former party gal pal is handling pregnancy and suburban life, but Charlotte genuinely is excited by the event and has nothing but kind thoughts...

...That is, until she learns that the host stole her unique baby name.

Basically, do not mess with Charlotte York.

The worst:

We love Aidan, but he and Carrie should never have gotten back together. Picture: HBO

1. Round two

We love Aidan, don't get us wrong, but he should never have gotten back with Carrie. Not because she cheated on him (people can change), but because he clearly hadn't gotten past the betrayal and was holding it over her long after taking her back.

Equally, Carrie shouldn't have been so adamant about starting the relationship up again when she wasn't 100% into it. It made for excruciating viewing at times.

This SATC episode is problematic on so many levels. Picture: HBO

2. 'Boy, Girl, Boy, Girl'

This episode is problematic on so many levels - not least because Carrie and the others dismiss bisexuality and make out as if it's "made up" and "selfish".

As a sex columnist, you'd really think Carrie would be more open and supportive about others' sexuality and dating preferences. But, alas, she is not.

We will never be okay about this scene. Picture: HBO

3. Finally...*that* episode where a woman falls from a New York high rise

Is this the most unnecessary scene ever? We think it is! And the fact that the episode is called 'Splat!' only makes it more disconcerting.