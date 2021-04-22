Sex and the City actor John Corbett confirms Aiden Shaw will return for series reboot

Aiden Shaw will be part of the Sex and the City reboot. Picture: Getty/HBO

By Alice Dear

The Sex and the City reboot just got a whole lot more interesting as actor John Corbett reveals he will be returning as Aiden Shaw.

Sex and the City will be returning to our screens in the near future for a 10-episode series reboot titled "And Just Like That...".

While we know that Sarah Jessica-Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are all returning as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, other members of the original cast have been left with a question mark over their heads – until now.

While Samantha actress Kim Cattrall was a firm pass on the new series, one star set to return is actor John Corbett.

John, 59, played Carrie Bradshaw's former love interest and fiancé in the hit series, and returned as Aiden in the second film instalment.

John Corbett said he is 'very excited' to star in the Sex and the City series reboot. Picture: Getty

Talking to Page Six, John said: "I'm going to do the show", before adding it was "very exciting".

When asked how many episodes he thinks he will be starring in, John replied: " I think I might be in quite a few."

Carrie and Aiden were an item in the hit series. Picture: HBO

Sex and the City fans have been left wondering what this means for the storyline of the upcoming series, as last time Carrie and Aiden were together, she cheated on husband Mr Big with him.

During the second film, the pair share a kiss after running into one another in the Abu Dhabi.

While we have no idea how the storyline for the new series pans out, Sex and the City fans who always wanted Carrie to end up with Big are delighted.

In the last Sex and the City film, Carrie and Big were still married. Picture: Getty

One star who will not be returning for the series is Kim Cattrall, who turned down the offer to return as her iconic character Samantha Jones.

This comes after Kim revealed to the public that she was "never friends" with any of her Sex and the City co-stars.

During an interview on Piers Morgan's Life Stories, Kim said: "We've never been friends. We've been colleagues and in some ways it's a very healthy place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal."

Kim Cattrall is the only member of the original four actresses not returning for the reboot. Picture: Getty

She went on to slam the reports in the press that she was "demanding" or "a diva", which is when she addressed her distance from the show's star Sarah Jessica-Parker.

Kim told Piers: "This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker, is that I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer. I don't know what her issue is.

"The thing that still bothers me is this feeling of being in some way made to be the baddie. I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous."

Speaking about bad blood on set, John told Page Six: "I only worked with Sarah Jessica Parker. I think I had one scene with all the girls.”

“They were always cordial. Cordial with me. I got to know the other girls because when you show up for work, you’ve got to wait a few hours while they finish up a scene, but we always had nice chats and hugs. I never saw it or heard about it.”

