Sex and the City reboot release date, cast and plot revealed

29 March 2019, 15:21

Sex and the City is making an unexpected return
Sex and the City is making an unexpected return. Picture: Getty

Sex and the City is making a return, but not in the way you might think.

It’s been years since Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, Samantha Jones and Miranda Hobbs graced our screens in the hit sitcom Sex and the City.

We’ve been treated to two movies since then, and possibly a third in the future.

But now there is talk of a new Sex and the City series with a twist. Here’s everything you need to know about it:

What is the Sex and the City reboot and plot?

According to TheWrap, the author of Sex and the City, Candace Bushnell’s follow-up book Is There Still Sex in the City? Is being made into a TV series.

Paramount Television is said to be looking into the series, which is similar to the original Sex and the City, but with a twist.

Sex and the City's original cast went on to make two films
Sex and the City's original cast went on to make two films. Picture: Getty

Instead of focusing on women in their 30s, the second instalment focuses on life and love in your 50s.

The series is said to include aspects such as having children, getting married, divorced as well as bearvement.

When will Sex and the City be released?

A release date is yet to be announced for the series.

Who will star in the new Sex and the City?

While we would all love to see Carrie, Big, Charlotte, Samantha and the rest of the girls reunite, it does not look likely.

For one, Kim Cattrall has already made it clear she won’t be filling the role of Samantha again.

Speaking of when she got the phone call about a third Sex and the City film, Kim explained on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories’ that she replied: “The answer was simply, ‘Thank you, but no, I’m good.’”

