Sex Education fans shocked to discover Asa Butterfield was in The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas

The 21-year-old actor got his big break aged nine in the emotional Holocaust film adapted from the book of the same name.

Fans of the new Netflix series Sex Education are shocked to discover that 21-year-old actor Asa Butterfield who plays Otis in the show is no stranger to the big screen.

In fact, he got his big break at the tender age of nine in the film the Boy In The Striped Pyjamas.

Remember him...?

The young actor played the character of Bruno, the son of a commander at a Nazi extermination camp during World War II.

Since then he has appeared in other films including Hugo (2011) and Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children in (2016).

But Netflix users will now know him for his starring role in their recent hit series, Sex Education, which follows the lives of a group of teens coming of age at a high school in rural England.

The series stars Asa alongside his on-screen mum played by Gillian Anderson and shows the child star all grown up and in some sticky (and cringeworthy) situations.

Watching sex education and I realised I know @asabfb from “ the boy in the stripped Pajamas” and was like wow! He’s grown up omfg 🤣 — .. (@MissFee96) January 29, 2019

i know the boy in the striped pyjamas is a hard hitting film, but it’s so weird seeing asa butterfield in it as a child when i’ve recently watched him in sex education — katy (@r0binsons) January 27, 2019

Many viewers took to Twitter when the penny dropped to express their shock that Asa is all grown up now.

Netflix also recently announced that they are making series 2 of Sex Education so fans will get to see a lot more of Asa and his co-stars in the future.