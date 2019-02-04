Sex Education fans shocked to discover Asa Butterfield was in The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas

4 February 2019, 15:20

Asa Butterfield plays Otis in Netflix's Sex Education
Asa Butterfield plays Otis in Netflix's Sex Education. Picture: Shutterstock

The 21-year-old actor got his big break aged nine in the emotional Holocaust film adapted from the book of the same name.

Fans of the new Netflix series Sex Education are shocked to discover that 21-year-old actor Asa Butterfield who plays Otis in the show is no stranger to the big screen.

In fact, he got his big break at the tender age of nine in the film the Boy In The Striped Pyjamas.

Remember him...?

Asa Butterfield played the role of Bruno in the Holocaust drama
Asa Butterfield played the role of Bruno in the Holocaust drama. Picture: Snap Stills/Shutterstock

The young actor played the character of Bruno, the son of a commander at a Nazi extermination camp during World War II.

Since then he has appeared in other films including Hugo (2011) and Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children in (2016).

But Netflix users will now know him for his starring role in their recent hit series, Sex Education, which follows the lives of a group of teens coming of age at a high school in rural England.

via GIPHY

The series stars Asa alongside his on-screen mum played by Gillian Anderson and shows the child star all grown up and in some sticky (and cringeworthy) situations.

via GIPHY

Many viewers took to Twitter when the penny dropped to express their shock that Asa is all grown up now.

Netflix also recently announced that they are making series 2 of Sex Education so fans will get to see a lot more of Asa and his co-stars in the future.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Lonny Donegan is the father of The Voice contestant Peter Donegan

Peter Donegan: Who is The Voice contestant? Is he Lonnie Donegan's son? Everything you need to know
Mary Poppins has come under fire for 'racism'

American academic brands Mary Poppins 'racist' because of chimney sweep scene
Gemma and Matt were scored poorly after their shaky performance

Gemma Collins APOLOGISED to Saira Khan after she was eliminated from Dancing On Ice
Megan Barton-Hanson blames Dancing On Ice bosses for her and Wes' split

Megan Barton-Hanson claims Wes Nelson 'didn't love' her in explosive new interview