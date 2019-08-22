New TV show is looking for Britain's loudest snorers... and here’s how you can sign your partner up

A TV show is looking for snoring partners. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

A TV production is looking for Britain's loudest snorers for a brand new show.

If you know someone who’s snoring is louder than a lion’s roar, we may have the solution.

Instead of just jabbing them in the ribs or forcing them to roll over, now you can sign them up to a brand new TV show looking for Britain’s noisiest sleepers.

A TV production company is looking for fed up partners who are sick of their other-half’s incessant snoring and find it impossible to get a good night’s sleep.

If that sounds like you, Firecracker Films are asking you to sign up and it’s so easy to apply.

Is your partner a loud snorer? This TV show could be the answer... Picture: Getty Images

The company states they are on the hunt for "Britain's biggest and loudest snorers," to feature on the unnamed show.

A spokesman for Firecracker Films who are behind the production - explained: "Is your partner's snoring ruining your life?

Read More: Mum blasts mother-in-law for walking around NAKED in front of 12-year-old grandson

"Is sleep a long and distant memory? Are you at the end of your tether? If so, we want to hear from you.

"Firecracker Films is making an exciting new show for a major terrestrial broadcaster and we're looking to find some of Britain's biggest and loudest snorers.

"We want to hear from fed-up partners who've simply had enough."

While details about when the show will air are being kept top secret, Firecracker are behind some of Channel 4's biggest shows such as Big Fat Gyspy Weddings and The Sex Clinic.

Read More: Rabbit or bird? This freaky optical illusion video has people totally divided

If this sounds like something you’re interested in and you’re over the age of 18 and free to start filming in September, fill in the application form here.

This comes after a recent study which revealed British woman misses out on three hours of sleep every night, and snoring is partly to blame.

In a survey - carried out on 2,000 couples by Bensons for Beds - One in four women claimed their partner's heavy breathing robbed them of their sleep, alongside other factors such as period pain.

While around 40 per cent of men over 30 snore are admit to snoring, one in three women are also guilty of it.

There are many at-home remedies which could help with snoring which include sleeping on your side, raising up the head of your bed or using nasal strips or an external nasal dilator.