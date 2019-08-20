Mum blasts mother-in-law for walking around NAKED in front of 12-year-old grandson

By Naomi Bartram

One grandmother has been called 'weird' for walking around naked in front of her seven and 12-year-old grandsons.

A mum has sparked a fiery debate online after she asked whether it was appropriate for her mother-in-law to walk around naked in front of her seven and 12-year-old sons.

The Mumsnet user - known as 'Wrongintherightway' - told a story where her husband’s mother had offered to look after her kids for a few hours in the school holidays.

But while she was grateful for the help with childcare, she was left confused when her young sons came home and revealed their grandma had been walking around the house naked.

She wrote on the forum: “They came home and said gran was walking round naked! It turns out she had gone for a mid morning shower and was walking about naked (indoors obvs).”

Before asking fellow parents: “Am I being unreasonable to think this is not acceptable?”

And people were quick to give their opinions, with many divided over the post.

“Not appropriate in my opinion, not at those ages. How hard is it to wrap a towel around yourself?” blasted one person.

Another agreed: “I don't think it's on especially for the 12 year old a bit embarrassing that she would do that.”

And a third reasoned: “I think she should have anticipated that 12 yr old may have been uncomfortable if that’s not the done thing in your family but fully depends on whether she got caught short without a towel and didn't think they'd see her or was wandering around.”

Although many disagreed, with one hitting back: “What is your concern?? On the face of it I'd say you are being unreasonable.”

A second then went on to explain: "I'm naked in front of my 12 year old sometimes.. I don’t flaunt anything but neither do I hide away like natural nudity is shameful."

But while a few users insisted being naked is “totally normal” the large majority thought it was “weird” and “unnecessary”.

One particularly passionate parent added: "It’s definitely not appropriate. If this was a male in front of his 12-year-old granddaughter you’d all be mortified."