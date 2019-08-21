Rabbit or bird? This freaky optical illusion video has people totally divided

21 August 2019, 16:13 | Updated: 21 August 2019, 16:15

The Internet is divided over this video of an animal being petted
The Internet is divided over this video of an animal being petted. Picture: Twitter
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Is this a rabbit or a black raven? Twitter is completely divided.

If you love an optical illusion, this next one doing the rounds on social media will have you stumped.

And not only will it keep you guessing for at least ten minutes, it also involves adorable animals.

In clip shared by Twitter user Dan Quintana, a hand can be seen affectionately petting a rabbit… or wait, is it a raven?

The animal can either be seen as a bunny with white-tipped ears being stroked on it’s 'nose', or a bird which is having the back of it’s head rubbed while it’s beak is open.

Dan - who is a biological psychiatry researcher at the University of Oslo - wrote alongside it: "Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose."

Obviously, social media users were quick to share the clip and it racked up over 11k retweets and over 45k likes, with many locked in a row over what they could see.

Read More: Woman goes viral after revealing ‘life changing’ £1.50 hack to remove fake tan

“I know this is weird but for ten seconds all I could see was a crow having its head stroked,” said one.

Another replied: "Not sure if rubbing left looking rabbit on the nose or an upward looking bird on the head (ears=beak)."

And a third wrote: "YOU KNOW WHAT. THE RABBIT LOOKS LIKE A CROW. THE EARS ARE THE BEAK."

A fourth confused social media user penned: “Seriously what am I looking at? I can’t handle this kind of mental pressure right now.”

Read More: Five-year-old goes viral after recreating celebrity looks using loo roll and bin bags

While a fifth gave up, simply adding: “I still don’t know if it’s a rabbit or a crow.”

However, one bird expert seemingly put the debate to rest by suggesting it couldn’t possibly be a rabbit.

He Tweeted: "That is not a rabbit, it is indeed a Corvid [crow family]. Notice the nictitating membrane when it blinks. Instead of moving up and down, it sweeps across the eye horizontally and is translucent."

We're not sure exactly what that means, but we're happy to take his word for it...

