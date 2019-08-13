Woman goes viral after revealing ‘life changing’ £1.50 hack to remove fake tan

A woman has revealed her fake tan hack. Picture: Getty Images/Amazon

One woman's £1.50 dish scrubber hack is said to remove fake tan in minutes.

Keeping your tan fresh in the summer months can be a struggle, especially with all the BBQs and weddings.

And while you might think you’ve perfected the art of fake tanning, sometimes patches and streaks are inevitable.

Well, now one beauty enthusiast has gone viral after discovering an incredible hack which she claims can remove your unwanted tan in just minutes.

Twitter user Lauren Souness revealed the trick on Twitter, announcing that her secret weapon is the humble dish scrubber.

Alongside a photo, Lauren said: “To all my tanning friends...Bondi Sands tan remover in one of these little scrubbers takes your fan off in minutes girls legit seconds”.

She added: "Seconds to fill I mean, legit 5 minds to get it off".

The post soon received over 1.8k retweets and 14k likes, with one person replying: "What an unbelievable idea", while a second described it as "Life changing".

“Omg I already have the tan remover I’m gonna try it, [sic] ” a third tweeted, while a fourth simply said: “Mind blown".

While Bondi Sands tan remover costs around £14.99, the household scrubber can be bought from stores such as Tesco or Amazon for as little as £1.50.

