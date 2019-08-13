Woman goes viral after revealing ‘life changing’ £1.50 hack to remove fake tan

13 August 2019, 14:54

A woman has revealed her fake tan hack
A woman has revealed her fake tan hack. Picture: Getty Images/Amazon

One woman's £1.50 dish scrubber hack is said to remove fake tan in minutes.

Keeping your tan fresh in the summer months can be a struggle, especially with all the BBQs and weddings.

And while you might think you’ve perfected the art of fake tanning, sometimes patches and streaks are inevitable.

Well, now one beauty enthusiast has gone viral after discovering an incredible hack which she claims can remove your unwanted tan in just minutes.

Twitter user Lauren Souness revealed the trick on Twitter, announcing that her secret weapon is the humble dish scrubber.

Read More: Brown lipstick is back in - as 90s fashion and makeup makes its return

Alongside a photo, Lauren said: “To all my tanning friends...Bondi Sands tan remover in one of these little scrubbers takes your fan off in minutes girls legit seconds”.

She added: "Seconds to fill I mean, legit 5 minds to get it off".

The post soon received over 1.8k retweets and 14k likes, with one person replying: "What an unbelievable idea", while a second described it as "Life changing".

Read More: Mum splurges on matching LIP FILLERS for herself and daughter as 21st birthday present

“Omg I already have the tan remover I’m gonna try it, [sic] ” a third tweeted, while a fourth simply said: “Mind blown".

While Bondi Sands tan remover costs around £14.99, the household scrubber can be bought from stores such as Tesco or Amazon for as little as £1.50.

In other tanning news, beauty fanatics recently went wild over a new serum that doesn't need to be washed off.

The Sun Drops Gradual Tanning Facial Serum, from Tropic, develops over the course of 10 hours and claims to never go patchy.

Costing just £22, all you have to do is add a few drops of the product to your moisturiser and wait for the sun-kissed glow to develop.

Describing the serum, Tropic said: “Just a few drops added to your daily moisturiser will gift skin with a radiant, sun-kissed glow.

“Packed with patented tanning technology and a cocktail of skin-brightening plant and fruit extracts, this nourishing serum illuminates skin as you tan for a natural looking, streak-free result.”

