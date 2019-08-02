These 'genius' tanning drops you don't need to wash off have dozens of five-star reviews

On Air Now
2 August 2019, 15:54 | Updated: 2 August 2019, 16:51
Beauty fans are going wild for the tanning drops, which give you a sun-kissed glow without needing to be washed off
Tanning fans are in a frenzy over a new serum that gives users an sunkissed glow - and doesn't need to be washed off.
The gradual tan, which develops over the course of 10 hours, will neither make a mess on bedsheets nor get patchy after a few days.
The Sun Drops Gradual Tanning Facial Serum, from Tropic, costs just £22 - and is already racking up a huge number of five-star reviews.
To use, all you have to do is add a few drops to your moisturiser and wait for the sun-kissed glow to develop.
Describing the serum, Tropic said: “Just a few drops added to your daily moisturiser will gift skin with a radiant, sun-kissed glow.
“Packed with patented tanning technology and a cocktail of skin-brightening plant and fruit extracts, this nourishing serum illuminates skin as you tan for a natural looking, streak-free result.”
The tan will develop gradually, and users can control how dark they go by applying more or less of the serum.
Tropic added: “For gorgeously radiant skin, mix a few drops with your daily moisturiser.
“Mix 2-3 drops for a subtle change in skin tone or 4-6 drops for a more sun-kissed glow.”
The serum has racked up a number of five-star reviews, with one writing: “Fantastic product. Gives my Casper complexion a sunkissed glow without turning Trump-orange. Works on legs and arms too. Love it!!”
Another wrote: “This stuff is genius! I just add a couple of drops to my moisturiser and apply before I go to bed and wake up with a really natural glow!
“It's so good because you can add an extra drop or 2 if you want more of a tanned look.”