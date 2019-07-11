£3 eye masks hailed a 'miracle cure' for insomnia and migraine sufferers

The starry masks aim to relax you for bed. Picture: Getty

The heated masks both look and smell amazing too, what a treat.

If you're suffering from migraines, insomnia or just need a chill out - these masks could potentially be the one for you.

Fans have raved about the celestial-themed spacemasks all over the internet, and they're an absolute steal at only £3.

Migraines can be a right pain, but some say that spacemasks have helped with theirs. Picture: Getty

The masks come in sealed pouches. Picture: Feelunique

Promising 'interstellar relaxation', the dry sheet masks heat up as soon as you place them on your face - truly magical.

They're scented and infused with jasmine for optimum relaxation and start working as soon as you unpack them and put them on your skin.

You can buy them on their own for £3 or can opt to buy a multipack of five for £15 off the spacemasks website.

As well as being an influencer favourite they've been receiving stellar reviews all over their pages and on Cult Beauty, Feelunique and Oliver Bonas who are three of their main stockists.

They are described as "self-heating eye masks that will transport you to another dimension - relieving tiredness, eye strain and many other Earthly tensions.

"The warmth comes alive as soon as you open it. So make sure you’re fully reclined and ready for lift off."

Beauty fanatics have commented calling the product "amazing' and "magical", with some citing it as a cure for insomnia and migraines.

One reviewer on the spacemasks website said: "“These are just fabulous. Not your ordinary eye masks.

"These are wonderful for just relaxing but if you suffer from insomnia, heads, they are like magic.”

Another gushed: "I absolutely LOVE these and I’m a regular purchaser.

“Perfect for helping you to sleep, when you have a headache / migraine or just generally need to sit back and relax a little. Cannot recommend these enough!”

We're not sure about your but we're off to bulk-buy these!