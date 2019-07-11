£3 eye masks hailed a 'miracle cure' for insomnia and migraine sufferers

11 July 2019, 17:23

The starry masks aim to relax you for bed
The starry masks aim to relax you for bed. Picture: Getty

The heated masks both look and smell amazing too, what a treat.

If you're suffering from migraines, insomnia or just need a chill out - these masks could potentially be the one for you.

Fans have raved about the celestial-themed spacemasks all over the internet, and they're an absolute steal at only £3.

Migraines can be a right pain, but some say that spacemasks have helped with theirs
Migraines can be a right pain, but some say that spacemasks have helped with theirs. Picture: Getty
The masks come in sealed pouches
The masks come in sealed pouches. Picture: Feelunique

Spacemasks box, Spacemasks, £15 – buy now

Promising 'interstellar relaxation', the dry sheet masks heat up as soon as you place them on your face - truly magical.

They're scented and infused with jasmine for optimum relaxation and start working as soon as you unpack them and put them on your skin.

You can buy them on their own for £3 or can opt to buy a multipack of five for £15 off the spacemasks website.

As well as being an influencer favourite they've been receiving stellar reviews all over their pages and on Cult Beauty, Feelunique and Oliver Bonas who are three of their main stockists.

They are described as "self-heating eye masks that will transport you to another dimension - relieving tiredness, eye strain and many other Earthly tensions.

"The warmth comes alive as soon as you open it. So make sure you’re fully reclined and ready for lift off."

Beauty fanatics have commented calling the product "amazing' and "magical", with some citing it as a cure for insomnia and migraines.

READ MORE: Victoria Beckham uses a bargain £12 eye mask to get herself photoshoot-ready

One reviewer on the spacemasks website said: "“These are just fabulous. Not your ordinary eye masks.

"These are wonderful for just relaxing but if you suffer from insomnia, heads, they are like magic.”

Another gushed: "I absolutely LOVE these and I’m a regular purchaser.

“Perfect for helping you to sleep, when you have a headache / migraine or just generally need to sit back and relax a little. Cannot recommend these enough!”

We're not sure about your but we're off to bulk-buy these!

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

It turns out olives aren't liked by us Brits

Olives named as the 'most disliked' food in the UK

Food & Health

This plant could solve the snoring problem in your house

A £10 plant from Asda will stop your snoring and is backed by NASA
School uniforms will be overhauled

Schools in Wales are allowing boys to wear skirts and girls to wear trousers
The mum has demanded an apology after the police visited her house (left: stock image)

Police called to mum's house 'because her kids were playing naked in the garden'
Some of these baby names have taken it too far

From Prince William to Cyanide: These are the baby names you're legally not allowed to use

Trending on Heart

Tyla Carr has revealed the 'devastating' effects of her hair loss

Love Island star Tyla Carr reveals 'devastating' bald patches after suffering from postpartum hair loss

Celebrities

When was Maura Higgins engaged and who is the Love Island star's former fiancé?

When was Maura Higgins engaged and who is the Love Island star's former fiancé?

TV & Movies

Michael starts to question his feelings toward Amber after last night's heart rate challenge

Michael questions his feelings for ex Amber after last night's heart rate challenge

TV & Movies

The line-up for Celebrity MasterChef 2019 has been revealed.

Who's in the Celebrity MasterChef 2019 line-up? From Vicky Pattison to Joey Essex

TV & Movies

Larry, who plays Gavin's dad Mick Shipman in the beloved British series, said: "It's so secret that I shouldn't really even be here."

Larry Lamb just spilled EVEN MORE details about the new Gavin and Stacey

TV & Movies

Ed Sheeran showed off a shock new look online

Ed Sheeran shows off shock new look... and fans LOVE it

Celebrities