This bra liner will banish your underboob sweat in the heatwave

The boob sweat banisher will be a saving grace for many women. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

Big-boobed girls, we feel your pain, but this brand new invention could be your saving grace.

With this heatwave looming, any woman with any kind of boobs will be DREADING the nightmare that is underboob sweat.

But thankfully, one company has come up with the amazing idea called Don't Sweat It, which is a bra liner of sorts that's prevent the dreaded boob sweat patch.

The amazing invention is made from viscose from bamboo. Picture: Belly Bandit

If you don't know what we're talking about... don't worry, this article is not for you (and you're very lucky).

But for those of you who could use our help, let us introduce you to this amazing new invention from Belly Bandit.

Belly Bandit - Don't Sweat It, £21.95 - buy here

The insert comes in a number of colours. Picture: Belly Bandit

The top-rated insert aims to "minimize the effects of unsightly and uncomfortable under-boob perspiration".

It comes in three different colours; black, pink and nude, so it can remain undetectable with any choice of top or dress.

It's currently sold out due to its overnight popularity but some more stock is expected soon.

Belly Bandit explain how to use it as: "Simply slide our discreet liner beneath the bottom of your bra and say goodbye to wet clothes and irritated skin."

It works as it "gently absorbs moisture while moving with your body.

"Any size, any age or any activity—these sweat soakers are the perfect way to stay dry and comfortable around the clock."

We're not sure about you but as soon as these are back in stock we're getting one in every colour.