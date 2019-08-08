Mum splurges on matching LIP FILLERS for herself and daughter as 21st birthday present

8 August 2019, 14:28

Mum, 45, buys herself and daughter matching lip fillers for "princess" Mariah&squot;s 21st birthday.
Mum, 45, buys herself and daughter matching lip fillers for "princess" Mariah's 21st birthday. Picture: Instagram / TLC

Sandra surprises "princess" Mariah with the lip-plumping procedure and says she hopes it will make them look more alike

A mother has surprised her daughter with lip fillers for her 21st birthday and also went under the knife alongside her to mark the big celebration.

Sandra, 45, splashed out on matching plumped-up pouts for herself and birthday girl Mariah, explaining to viewers she wanted to "look just like" the 21-year-old.

The glamour-obsessed pair hit the plastic surgeon's clinic in this week's episode of TLC’s sMothered, which showed both women going through the cosmetic procedure one after the other.

Read more: Mum wants her daughter, 14, to get surgery because 'ugly people get nowhere'

View this post on Instagram

#love my babygirl

A post shared by SJ (@sj1ofakind) on

In the shocking clip, daughter Mariah admitted she didn't "need lip injections” but wanted to have “more of a pout".

She was delighted when her mum dropped the lip filler bombshell in a taxi and whisked her straight off to a specialist for a series of painful injections.

“Are you ready for your surprise?” asks Sandra.

“Remember how you’ve been wanting to get your lip injections…?”

As news of the procedure sunk in on Sandra's daughter, Mariah's Auntie Jen was horrified to hear the family duo were going through with it side-by-side.

She said: “I have a really close relationship with my daughters, but Sandra and Mariah take it to a whole new level. Kill me now! I think this is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life!”

But the mother-daughter duo took no notice of her comments and skipped into Dr Mirkia’s surgery full of excitement.

Read more: Mum who faked depression to get NHS nose job is signed off work after vicious online backlash

When Sandra explained she wanted to model her looks on her daughter, the cosmetic doctor said: "The majority of people get like a picture of a celebrity and they would say they want to look like this person."

The episode showed both women wincing in pain as the cosmetic doctor filled their lips with the pluming solution, much to Jen's dismay.

She told Mariah: “I could punch you in the mouth and that would do the same thing, wouldn’t it?”

Following the deed, the birthday girl was shocked to see the stark difference in fullness and admitted she might have gone a little overboard.

“Oh s***! It’s a little extra!

“It’s super swollen, I cannot even talk,” she stumbled.

Her mum had a different reaction though and claimed her decision was the right one all along.

"I’m the greatest mother! It was an exciting experience to be able to do this with my daughter.

"Jen will have to get over it," said Sandra.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Carluccio's will be selling vegan croissants from August 14th

Carluccio's are launching VEGAN croissants for just £1

Food & Health

Superdrug have announced they will be selling a pill that stops your period

Superdrug is now selling a pill that delays your period for your holiday
Steff weighed 32 stone at her heaviest

Woman crowdfunds for surgery to remove 15lbs of excess skin after shedding 12 stone
There's a huge selection of gorgeous brown lipsticks on the market

Brown lipstick is back in - as 90s fashion and makeup makes its return
The shopping brand has since apologised for any offence caused, stating that it was an “isolated” event

John Lewis cancel MAC's ‘back to school’ makeup classes for 12-year-olds following outrage from parents

Trending on Heart

Joe Swash has opened up about wanting more kids

Joe Swash reveals he wants a daughter with Stacey Solomon after birth of baby Rex

Celebrities

The Backstreet boys all have wives

Who are the Backstreet Boys' wives? Brian, Nick, Howie, AJ and Kevin's partners revealed

Celebrities

According to a superfan of the show, Rachel carried her first child for an entire year before giving birth to baby Emma.

Friends fan spots 'HUGE ERROR' in Rachel's pregnancy timeline as dates 'don't add up'

TV & Movies

Amber and Greg are set to make a fortune from Instagram

Here's how much Love Island winners Amber and Greg can charge per Instagram post

TV & Movies

The pair were tapped out late last night

Lady C hints at Lauren Goodger and Jack Fincham 'rompy pompy' after pair miss their This Morning slot

Celebrities

Fans have gone wild over this photo of David Beckham

David Beckham sends fans wild as they spot ‘huge bulge’ in holiday photo with Victoria

Celebrities