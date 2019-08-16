Five-year-old goes viral after recreating celebrity looks using loo roll and bin bags

Stefani Chaglar likes to dress up in her mum's creations. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

A five-year-old girl and her mum have gained thousands of Instagram followers after recreating some iconic red carpet outfits.

A five-year-old girl has gone viral after recreating celebrities' designer looks using household items.

Stafani Chaglar, from Antalya, Turkey, has racked up more than 275k followers on Instagram thanks to her mum Alevtina’s remakes of famous red carpet outfits from the likes of Beyoncé, the Kardashians and even Meghan Markle.

But instead of using the expensive fabrics celebrities are used to, the mother-daughter duo build them from leftover bin bags, foil and loo roll lying around at home.

It all started back in 2017 when Alya - who goes by the name of @seasunstefunny on Instagram - saw a photo of Rihanna in a bright blue Molly Goddard dress and wanted one just like it.

She decided to recreate the dress using plastic rubbish bags and tape and asked her followers: “Who wears it best?”

Speaking about the inspiration behind it, mum Alevtina said: “[I] decided to repeat her fashion look for my daughter using different materials on hand.

Read More: Royal fans compare Kate Middleton’s parenting skills to Princess Diana as she reacts to Princess Charlotte’s antics

“The publication of that photo got very popular among the social net users, so I went on making a ‘dress like a celebrity’ photo series.”

Now Chaglar and her daughter have replicated plenty more looks, including Beyonce's recent Lion King-inspired outfit she wore to the premiere of the new Disney remake.

Using gold paper and wrapping paper, Stafani’s top and trouser combo is impressively similar to the real thing, complete with a picture of a lioness on the front.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote: “What a brilliant and magical closet you must have!”

“I love this! So adorable,” said another, while a third added: “Amazing..i can't imagine all the hard work you do to make these outfits!! I love seeing them!!”

The talented mum and daughter also mimicked Meghan Markle’s Oscar de la Renta gown which she wore for the Australian Geographical Society Awards in Sydney last year.

Read More: Mum's furious rant at drivers who take up parent and child parking bays goes viral

Stefani has also dressed up as Lady Gaga, as well as copying Rihanna’s chic ruffled pink number worn at the launch of Fenty Beauty.

Despite gaining thousands of fans around the world, 33-year-old Alevtina has insisted it’s just a bit of fun.

She told the Daily Mail: "I've made her outfits from paper, folio, bubble wrap and even bin bags, and some only take ten minutes to make.

"Stefani was just two when we started to make these photographs and she has always enjoyed the entire process - she loves dressing up and always helps me to make new outfits for her.

"But regardless of this, we do all of our photo shoots for fun and we don't want to be taken seriously!"