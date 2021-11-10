Shrek fans have 'childhoods ruined' by x-rated detail in Lord Farquaad scene

Shrek fans noticed a very rude detail in Lord Farquaad's bed scene. Picture: Alamy

A TikTok user has pointed out a very rude detail hidden in Shrek that we didn't notice when we were children...

If you're a fan of Shrek and don't fancy having the film instantly tainted forever, we suggest you stop reading now...

TikTok user @kathy_martinez05 has pointed out a *very* rude detail hidden in one of the scenes of the 2001 film, which went completely unnoticed when we watched it as children.

When Lord Farquaad is in bed looking at a photo of Princess Fiona soon after deciding he wants to marry her, he appears to get, uhm, excited under the covers...

In the scene, he is seen talking to the magic mirror while topless in bed and drinking a martini, saying: "Mirror Mirror, show her to me. Show me the princess"

When a photo of Fiona is shown, he replies: "Ah, perfect", before looking uncomfortable and staring down at the blanket, which appears to rise suspiciously. He then tugs at the blanket awkwardly.

The clip has amasssed 11 million views on TikTok, and has left many fans disturbed.

One person wrote: "Wait whaaaat? this destroyed my childhood."

Another added: "Oh noo my poor childhood!"

A third wrote: "Damn, Shrek is NOT a children's movie!!"

Fans have been left shocked by the detail in the scene. Picture: Alamy

A fourth said: "Why? Why did they do that? Who agreed to animate that? Hello??"

A fifth joked: "My last 1% of innocence I had just left my soul."