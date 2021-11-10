Squid Game creator confirms season two is in the works

Squid Game season two: it has finally been confirmed that a second series is in the works.

If you've spent the last two months on the edge of your seat waiting for news of Squid Game season two, we have some very good news...

The show's creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has *finally* confirmed that he's working on another season, and we couldn't be more excited.

The Korean-language thriller tells the story of a group of strangers who are lured into playing deadly versions of children's games in the hopes of winning £82 million.

Squid Game is Netflix's biggest show ever. Picture: Netflix

It became Netflix's biggest ever show when it launched in September, with a whopping 142 million households tuning in to watch it.

Speaking at a red carpet event for the series, the show's writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk said: "There’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love.

"You leave us no choice!"

It's been confirmed that Gi-hun will return in season two. Picture: Netflix

Speaking about what will happen in season two, he added: "I will promise you this. Gi-hun will come back. He will do something for the world.

"I’m in the planning process currently. I do think it’s too early to say when and how [season two is] going to happen."

Netflix said in a statement: "A second season is in discussions, but not confirmed yet."