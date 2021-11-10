Squid Game creator confirms season two is in the works

10 November 2021, 07:42

Squid Game season two: it has finally been confirmed that a second series is in the works.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you've spent the last two months on the edge of your seat waiting for news of Squid Game season two, we have some very good news...

The show's creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has *finally* confirmed that he's working on another season, and we couldn't be more excited.

The Korean-language thriller tells the story of a group of strangers who are lured into playing deadly versions of children's games in the hopes of winning £82 million.

Squid Game is Netflix's biggest show ever
Squid Game is Netflix's biggest show ever. Picture: Netflix

It became Netflix's biggest ever show when it launched in September, with a whopping 142 million households tuning in to watch it.

Speaking at a red carpet event for the series, the show's writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk said: "There’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love.

"You leave us no choice!"

It's been confirmed that Gi-hun will return in season two
It's been confirmed that Gi-hun will return in season two. Picture: Netflix

Speaking about what will happen in season two, he added: "I will promise you this. Gi-hun will come back. He will do something for the world.

"I’m in the planning process currently. I do think it’s too early to say when and how [season two is] going to happen."

Netflix said in a statement: "A second season is in discussions, but not confirmed yet."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Shrek fans noticed a very rude detail in Lord Farquaad's bed scene

Shrek fans have 'childhoods ruined' by x-rated detail in Lord Farquaad scene
Coronation Street's Dev is played by Jimmi Harkishin

How old is Dev Alahan in Coronation Street and what do we know about Jimmi Harkishin?
Alana Lister revealed why she split with Jason Engler

Married at First Sight Australia's Alana Lister reveals shock reason she broke up with Jason Engler
Who is expected to make the most from their time on I'm A Celebrity?

I'm A Celebrity 2021 contestant fees: How much are the stars being paid?
I'm A Celebrity 2021 will kick off in a matter of weeks, and this is who is heading into the castle

I'm A Celebrity 2021: Full line-up 'confirmed' as stars arrive in Wales

Trending on Heart

The government have urged those eligible to book their Covid booster jabs

When can I get my Covid booster jab in the UK and how do you book?

Lifestyle

Everything we know about the upcoming Wicked Movie

Everything we know about Wicked the Movie as first cast members are announced
Supermarket shelves have been stripped of crisps

National crisp shortage leaves supermarket shelves bare

Lifestyle

Rachel Riley has welcomed her second baby

Rachel Riley gives birth to second baby and reveals adorable name

Celebrities

The Tower is not based on a true story

Is ITV’s The Tower a true story?

The Tower was filmed in and around Liverpool

Where was The Tower filmed? Filming locations around Liverpool and Manchester revealed
Harry Potter bosses are trying to get the cast of the film series back together

Harry Potter bosses 'planning secret cast reunion show' to mark 20th anniversary
The Tower is airing on ITV this November

The Tower episode guide: How many episodes are there and when is the ITV drama on?
The full cast list of ITV's The Tower

The Tower cast: Who is in the ITV drama and how do you recognise them?
Stacey Solomon watches newborn baby Rose dream in heartwarming moment

Stacey Solomon watches newborn baby Rose dreaming in heartwarming moment

Celebrities

Eamonn Holmes looked so proud to be with his son and new granddaughter

Eamonn Holmes 'besotted' with granddaughter as family proudly mark her christening

Celebrities

We've picked out some of the best boozy advent calendars for Christmas 2021

Best boozy advent calendars for Christmas 2021: Gin, wine, prosecco, and more

Christmas

Jamie Tate is leaving Emmerdale

Is Jamie Tate coming back to Emmerdale or has he left for good?
A woman has created her very own Friends themed kitchen

Savvy mum recreates Friends kitchen for £750 after always wanting Monica's apartment

Lifestyle