Sonic the Hedgehog movie: When is it released in the UK and who’s in the cast with Jim Carrey?

Sonic the Hedgehog, which stars comedy actor Jim Carrey, is speeding towards its release date later this year. Picture: Paramount

The official trailer, which was released on April 30, shows the comedy actor as villain Dr. Robotnik in the live-action movie set to hit cinema screens later this year

Sonic the Hedgehog fans are bubbling with excitement over the movie's brand new trailer, which was released on YouTube earlier today.

Paramount Pictures shared the teaser clip with the world on its official video channel just hours ago, with the caption: "He’s a whole new speed of hero. Watch the new trailer for Sonic The Hedgehog, in theatres this November. #SonicMovie."

And it's not just the speedy blue hedgehog that has FINALLY been unveiled. Actor Jim Carrey, who stars as evil Dr. Robotnik in the latest adaptation of the SEGA story, also caused a stir on screen.

Fans got a taste of the comedian in his role as the notorious villain, complete with bushy moustache, twitchy mannerisms and menacing smirk, which caused social media to explode with talk of the upcoming film.

But as the hype continues to escalate, when will the movie hit British screens? And who else is starring in the cast?

When is the new Sonic the Hedgehog movie released?

The live-action movie has been in the works since 2014.

It’s now speeding towards its release date as Paramount has confirmed that Sonic the Hedgehog will debut in cinemas on November 8, 2019, in the US.

Brits will have to wait slightly longer to see the super-fast hedgehog fight evil as the film is scheduled for December 26, 2019, in the UK.

Who is in the cast with Jim Carrey?

Fans have already had a glimpse of Dr. Robotnik – also known as Dr. Eggman – played by comedy actor Jim Carrey.

Parks and Recreation star Ben Schwartz takes the lead role of Sonic the Hedgehog, voicing the animated character.

Also joining the two stars are James Marsden, who plays Tom Wachowsk – a small town cop who befriends Sonic in an attempt to take down the hedgehog’s nemesis – and US actress Tika Sumpter as the female lead, along with You Me Her’s Lee Majdoub, The Mindy Project’s Adam Pally and Love, Simon’s Natasha Rothwell.

Has a Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer been released?

Two teasers were shown to special guests at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this year – and now the official movie trailer has FINALLY been shared with fans online.

The clip, which was released during the Sonic SXSW Gaming 2019 panel after weeks of leaks, showed the hedgehog in high-speed action alongside nemesis Dr. Robotnik, played by Jim Carrey.

Watch it below:

What is Sonic the Hedgehog about?

Paramount has not released an official plot synopsis yet.

However, according to IMDB, the much-anticipated movie will follow “a cop in the rural town of Green Hills help Sonic escape from the government who is looking to capture him”.

The description, along with the brand new trailer, gives us a rough idea that the storyline will involve Sonic attempting to take down his arch-nemesis as he tries to achieve world domination.

Producer Neal Moritz told IGN: "I think the audience can expect to find some Easter eggs. We don't want to reveal any of that stuff, but I think there will be some very exciting things that fans of Sonic will get to see in this movie.”