Sopranos movie: Here's all the details

The countdown is on... Fans have finally been given a release date for the cult TV show's big screen return.

Followers were left scratching their heads when the HBO series ended suddenly as the famous mob family sat down for dinner 12 years ago.

Since then they have waited patiently for more and it seems the time is now right for creator David Chase.

The prequel will entitled Newark and has been confirmed for September 25th 2020.

Sopranos TV still. Picture: Getty

Following James Gandolfini's tragic death in 2013, creator David Chase will set the movie during the Newark riots of 1960s where Italian Americans and African Americans clashed.

James' son Michael will portray a young Tony Soprano alongside star names Ray Liotta, Alessandro Nivola, Vera Farmiga, and Corey Stoll.

Michael, who has posed for pictures in the iconic restaurant booth from the Sopranos finale, said: “It’s a profound honor to continue my dad’s legacy while stepping into the shoes of a young Tony Soprano.

“I’m thrilled that I’m going to have the opportunity to work with David Chase and the incredible company of talent he has assembled."

Michael Gandolfini sits in iconic booth which featured in The Sopranos finale (Courtesy of Holsten's). Picture: Twitter

Details are scarce but it will be directed by Alan Taylor and will focus on events around the 1967 riots where 26 people died.

“I was interested in Newark and life in Newark at that time,” Chase told Deadline of the plot. “I used to go to down there every Saturday night for dinner with my grandparents.

"But the thing that interested me most was Tony’s boyhood. I was interested in exploring that.

"The movie will deal with the tensions between the blacks and whites at the time, and Tony Soprano will be part of this, but as a kid.”

