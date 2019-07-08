Stranger Things 3: Is Hopper dead? Is Hopper alive? Here's what we know about that final scene

8 July 2019, 13:01

Stranger Things 3 left a question mark over Hopper's fate
Stranger Things 3 left a question mark over Hopper's fate. Picture: Netflix
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Stranger Things 3’s final episode has left fans confused as well as distraught over the potential death of a main character.

WARNING: CONTAINS SERIOUS STRANGER THINGS 3 SPOILERS

Stranger Things returned to Netflix this month, with the third series instalment of the hit sci-fi drama.

The series, received well from fans, was a rollercoaster of emotions, ending with the potential death of one of the most beloved characters, Jim Hopper.

Not only was Hopper’s relationship with Joyce finally turning romantic before the tragic scenes, but he was fulfilling his role as father to Eleven.

While it appeared to be the end for Hopper as the credits rolled on the final episode of the third series, fans were in for a surprise as a short scene at the end hinted Hopper may still be alive.

In the tragic last scenes, we saw Hopper appear to die as the gate was closed to the upside down
In the tragic last scenes, we saw Hopper appear to die as the gate was closed to the upside down. Picture: Netflix

Is Hopper dead?

In the final scenes of Stranger Things, Hopper appeared to die as Joyce finally closed the gate to the Upside Down.

In the emotional scenes, Hopper became trapped outside the protective booth while fighting an assassin, before he appeared to make peace with the fact Joyce would have to destroy him by closing the gate.

After Joyce closes the gate, she exits the booth to find no sign of Hopper, leading her to believe he was turned to dust.

In the final scenes of Stranger Things 3, we see Joyce, Will, Jonathan and Eleven pack up to move, as they all deal with the death of the beloved chief of police.

However, following the credits, a scene opens in what appears to be a Russian base camp.

As guards walk by a row of jails, picking which of them will be fed to the monster they have captive, one of the guards says, “no, not the American.”

This has led many fans to believe Hopper is not dead, and instead was captured by the Russians before the gate closed, or teleported through the Upside Down to Russia.

The end scene left people questioning whether Hopper did actually turn to dust
The end scene left people questioning whether Hopper did actually turn to dust. Picture: Netflix

What have the Stranger Things stars said about Hopper’s death?

As you can imagine, the stars of Stranger Things are keeping their lips sealed when it comes to discussing Hopper’s true fate.

Actor David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, did tell Entertainment Tonight thought: “I’m very interested in that post-credits scene.”

When asked if Hopper is the “American” in the jail, he responded: “I mean, I have no idea! I have no idea!”

He went on to add: “I mean that, of course, is my hope too. It seems pretty crazy though.

“You know, that machine went off and blew up and Hopper seemed to be trapped there.

“He did glance around a little bit, but he seemed to be trapped and the machine exploded. And then you cut to, what was it? It starts with a 'K' or something – some town in Russia, right? Where there’s some American and there's some other prisoner.

Stranger Things has not yet confirmed whether there will be a series four
Stranger Things has not yet confirmed whether there will be a series four. Picture: Netflix

He said: “I don't know, I mean it seems strange. I don't know how though.”

Will Byers actor Noah Schnapp also added: "Oh my god, the ending – it was really sad. I mean, I cried.

"I hope Hopper isn’t fully gone, but I feel like he’ll be coming back. I don't think he’s gone forever."

Will there be a Stranger Things 4?

While the ending of Stranger Things 3 ended with a cliff hanger, it has not yet been officially confirmed whether it will return to Netflix for series four.

