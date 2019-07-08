Will there be a Stranger Things 4? Latest rumours on the Netflix show

8 July 2019, 12:20

Will there be a Stranger Things series four?
Will there be a Stranger Things series four? Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things series three dropped on Netflix last week - here's everything you need to know about season four.

If you spent the better part of the weekend lying in bed and binge watching the entirety of Stranger Things series three (same), then you may be wondering whether there will be a fourth series.

After *that* emotional ending, fans are now clamouring for Netflix to make a new series. One wrote on Twitter: “Binged watched entire season in 3 days - can’t wait for season 4 #StrangerThings.”

Read more: You may recognise Stranger Things Mrs Wheeler actress Cara Buono from this cult TV series

And another added: “I’m so frustrated because I want season 4 now but I also don’t want it because it might be the last season #StrangerThings.”

Here's everything we know about the plans.

Stranger Things series three dropped on Netflix last week
Stranger Things series three dropped on Netflix last week. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a fourth season of Stranger Things?

Netflix have not yet confirmed whether or not there will be a fourth season, and the cast aren't giving anything away either.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, claimed that she didn't yet know whether there would be another series.

“The Duffer Brothers [the show's creators] are like my older brothers, she said. "So I call them all the time, and I definitely try to press them on little clues and hints.

“I know things here and there, but nothing deep or something I could tell you about.

“If there was a season four,” she added, “We would be really excited. But right now, we have to see how season three goes and how fans react to it.”

The Duffer brothers also recently dropped their own hints, with Ross saying: "We're thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out.”

Matt Duffer added: "We just have to keep adjusting the story. Though I don't know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year.”

Is there a Stranger Things series three trailer?

There is! You can watch the official trailer below:

How can I watch Stranger Thing series three? Is it out on Netflix UK?

All the episodes dropped on Friday last week. You can stream all eight of them on Netflix UK now.

