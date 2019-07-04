How old is Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown, who is her ex-boyfriend Jacob Sartorius and is she dating Romeo Beckham?

Millie Bobby Brown stars as Eleven in Stranger Things. Picture: Netflix/Getty

The Stranger Things UK release date is finally upon us. Here's everything you need to know about Eleven star Millie Bobby Brown - including age, background and boyfriend.

Stranger Things series three dropped on Netflix UK TODAY (4 July), and we can't wait to return to the land of the Upside Down.

If you've already binged all eight episodes of the new season (fair enough) and want to find out more about the cast - here's everything you need to know about Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven.

Who is Millie Bobby Brown? What's her age and background?

Millie was born on 19 February 2004, making her 15 years old. She was born in Marbella, Spain, to English parents, and grew up in Dorset from the age of four. The family then moved to Orlando, Florida, four years later.

When did Millie Bobby Brown break up with Jacob Sartorius?

Millie dated American singer Jacob Sartorius. They were first linked in October 2017, and broke up some time in 2018.

Mille confirmed their relationship on Valentine's Day, posting a photo of the two of them with their foreheads together.

Millie Bobby Brown stars in Stranger Things. Picture: Getty

Jacob later wished her a happy birthday on Instagram, saying: “Happy birthday to this beautiful girl, 14!! you’re the funniest, most caring person in the entire world.

“I love you and miss you so much!! Everybody go wish this girl a happy birthday @milliebobbybrown.”

Jacob posted a YouTube video saying he was single in February 2019.

He said: "I'm single, like actually, I don't think you guys know that. I've seen so many posts. I actually am single. I'm not joking."

Does Millie Bobby Brown have a boyfriend now? What's happening with her and Romeo Beckham?

Millie has been linked to 16-year-old Romeo Beckham, the second eldest of David and Victoria Beckham's children.

Millie Bobby Brown has been linked to Romeo Beckham. Picture: Getty

A source told The Sun back in March: “It’s early days but they make a very sweet couple. Posh has given it the seal of approval as she is a big fan of Millie’s.”

Millie was first introduced to Romeo and his family in December 2016 at Unicef's 70th anniversary gala, where she handed out an award with him.

She later shared a photo of the two of them on Instagram alongside the caption that she would “remember this evening for the rest of her life.”

What else has Millie Bobby Brown been in apart from Stranger Things?

Millie has also had roles in Greys Anatomy, Modern Family and NCIS.

When is Stranger Things series three on Netflix UK?

Stranger Things series three dropped at 8am on 4 July on Netflix. Find out everything you need to know about the new series here.