How old is Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown, who is her ex-boyfriend Jacob Sartorius and is she dating Romeo Beckham?

4 July 2019, 15:17

Millie Bobby Brown stars as Eleven in Stranger Things
Millie Bobby Brown stars as Eleven in Stranger Things. Picture: Netflix/Getty

The Stranger Things UK release date is finally upon us. Here's everything you need to know about Eleven star Millie Bobby Brown - including age, background and boyfriend.

Stranger Things series three dropped on Netflix UK TODAY (4 July), and we can't wait to return to the land of the Upside Down.

If you've already binged all eight episodes of the new season (fair enough) and want to find out more about the cast - here's everything you need to know about Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven.

Who is Millie Bobby Brown? What's her age and background?

Millie was born on 19 February 2004, making her 15 years old. She was born in Marbella, Spain, to English parents, and grew up in Dorset from the age of four. The family then moved to Orlando, Florida, four years later.

When did Millie Bobby Brown break up with Jacob Sartorius?

Millie dated American singer Jacob Sartorius. They were first linked in October 2017, and broke up some time in 2018.

Mille confirmed their relationship on Valentine's Day, posting a photo of the two of them with their foreheads together.

Millie Bobby Brown stars in Stranger Things
Millie Bobby Brown stars in Stranger Things. Picture: Getty

Jacob later wished her a happy birthday on Instagram, saying: “Happy birthday to this beautiful girl, 14!! you’re the funniest, most caring person in the entire world.

“I love you and miss you so much!! Everybody go wish this girl a happy birthday @milliebobbybrown.”

Jacob posted a YouTube video saying he was single in February 2019.

He said: "I'm single, like actually, I don't think you guys know that. I've seen so many posts. I actually am single. I'm not joking."

Does Millie Bobby Brown have a boyfriend now? What's happening with her and Romeo Beckham?

Millie has been linked to 16-year-old Romeo Beckham, the second eldest of David and Victoria Beckham's children.

Millie Bobby Brown has been linked to Romeo Beckham
Millie Bobby Brown has been linked to Romeo Beckham. Picture: Getty

A source told The Sun back in March: “It’s early days but they make a very sweet couple. Posh has given it the seal of approval as she is a big fan of Millie’s.”

Millie was first introduced to Romeo and his family in December 2016 at Unicef's 70th anniversary gala, where she handed out an award with him.

She later shared a photo of the two of them on Instagram alongside the caption that she would “remember this evening for the rest of her life.”

What else has Millie Bobby Brown been in apart from Stranger Things?

Millie has also had roles in Greys Anatomy, Modern Family and NCIS.

When is Stranger Things series three on Netflix UK?

Stranger Things series three dropped at 8am on 4 July on Netflix. Find out everything you need to know about the new series here.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

The fashionista won millions in damages after she claimed she was tired of shops ripping off her looks

Kim Kardashian awarded £2.1m after suing Missguided USA for 'ripping off' her clothes
David and Victoria Beckham are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary

David Beckham proudly shows off hand made anniversary book from daughter Harper, 7
Here's how to get Holly's rainbow skirt

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's pride inspired rainbow skirt
Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott are now official

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott OFFICAL after she 'slid in to his DMs'
Carol Vorderman has opened up about her intense workout routine, which helps her to maintain her 25-inch waist and perfect bum.

Carol Vorderman does 'OVER 20,000 SQUATS A YEAR' to keep perfect bum and 25-inch waist in shape

Trending on Heart

Alana Morrison

When does Love Island USA start, who are the contestants and can I watch it in the UK?

TV & Movies

There will be a huge head-to-head tonight between both of Michael's lovers

Amber and Joanna go head-to-head in tonight's explosive episode of Love Island following 'dead ting' comment

TV & Movies

The Ritz was specially designed for women

The lighting in The Ritz's famous Palm Court was designed to make 'ladies look beautiful'

Lifestyle

Halle Bailey has been cast as Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid

Fans defend Disney’s casting of Halle Bailey as Ariel in The Little Mermaid remake amid race row
Stranger Things series three was released at 8am on July 4

How many episodes does Stranger Things season 3 have and when is it out on Netflix UK?

TV & Movies

Fans are excited at the prospect of a reunion

When is the TOWIE reunion taking place and who will return with Mark Wright?

TV & Movies