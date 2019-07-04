How many episodes does Stranger Things season 3 have and when is it out on Netflix UK?

Stranger Things series three was released at 8am on July 4. Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things series three has finally dropped on Netflix - here's everything you need to know

Stranger Things is officially back on Netflix TODAY and we can't wait for the return to the land of Upside Down once again.

Fans of the drama have been waiting almost two years for its return - as the second series was released in October 2017.

What date and time is Stranger Things season three released on Netflix UK?

Every episode of the third series was released at 8am on Thursday 4 July - so it's time to get binging.

Is there a Stranger Things series three trailer?

You can watch the trailer below:

How many episodes are there in Stranger Things series three and what are their names?

There are eight episodes in total, meaning you can definitely get them all watched in one day if you put some effort in.

Here are all the episode titles of the new series:

Chapter One: Suzie, Do You Copy?

Chapter Two: The Mall

Chapter Three: The Case of the Missing Lifeguard

Chapter Four: The Sauna Test

Chapter Five: The Source

Chapter Six: The Birthday

Chapter Seven: The Bite

Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt





Stranger Things Three dropped on Netflix this morning. Picture: Netflix

Who is in the Stranger Things series three cast?

Millie Bobby Brown has returned as Eleven, and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler. Gatan Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink have also returned as Dustin, Lucas, Will and Max.

In terms of the adult cast, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalie Dyer and Charlie Heaton have also returned.





What will happen in Stranger Things series three?

The third series will see the cast face the Demogorgon again as they try to protect Hawkin.