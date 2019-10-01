Stranger Things series 4 confirmed as Netflix show releases mysterious teaser trailer

Stranger Things will return with a 4th series, and we can't wait. Picture: Netflix

By Alice Dear

Stranger Things fans are rejoicing after Netflix and The Duffer Brothers announce the return of the hit sci-fi series.

Stranger Things series four is officially in the works.

Netflix announced the news with a short teaser trailer lasting 45 seconds, giving little to no information towards what to expect.

The clip shows the “Stranger Things 4” sign slowly fading into what looks like the Upside Down, followed by the words: “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.”

By “we”, the show could be talking about the Upside Down, the demogorgons, or even some of the habitants of Hawkins – after all, series 3 did end with Will, Joyce, Eleven and Jonathan moving away.

The hit sci-fi Netflix show has released a short clip to tease the upcoming series. Picture: Netflix

Speaking of the announcement, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said: “The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love.

“We can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down."

People are waiting to find out if Hopper is really dead following series three's final scene. Picture: Netflix

Creators, The Duffer Brothers, added: “We are absolutely thrilled to continue our relationship with Netflix.

"Ted Sarandos, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, and Matt Thunell took a huge chance on us and our show -- and forever changed our lives.

"From our first pitch meeting to the release of Stranger Things 3, the entire team at Netflix has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance, and creative freedom we always dreamed about.

"We can’t wait to tell many more stories together -- beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!"

The teaser trailer ended with the words "we're not in Hawkins anymore". Picture: Netflix

Fans of the hit Netflix series were left on the edge of their seats during the finale of Stranger Things 3 following Hopper’s “supposed” death.

The ending of the series teased that the Chief of Hawkins was actually alive, and hopefully all our questions will be answered in the upcoming series.

Some people think that the show is teasing the return of Hopper with the short clip, but we’re not too sure how they came to that conclusion – but we can all hope.