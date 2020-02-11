Mystery as Kelvin Fletcher's wife ditches wedding ring after Oti Mabuse pictures, despite claims she 'trusts him completely'

11 February 2020, 12:25

Kelvin's wife Liz has two children with him and also works in the TV industry
Kelvin's wife Liz has two children with him and also works in the TV industry. Picture: Instagram
By Mared Parry

Yesterday it was revealed that Kelvin's wife Liz had unfollowed him on Instagram.

Kelvin Fletcher's wife, Eliza 'Liz' Marsland has spoken about the whole controversy surrounding her unfollowing her spouse on Instagram, which emerged yesterday, but has also been pictured without her wedding ring today.

The stunning wife of Strictly winner Kelvin, 36, unfollowed him a few days ago after pictures emerged of Kelvin on a night out with Strictly pal and professional dance partner Oti Mabuse, 29.

Liz pictured with her ring on
Liz pictured with her ring on. Picture: Instagram

The pair were said to be out drinking until 3:35am, but sources close to the star have been quick to defend the situation, stating they are just close friends and the whole situation was innocent.

However, this morning Liz has been pictured without her wedding ring, and still hasn't followed her hubby back on the social media platform, which seems to send a rather strong message.

Friends close to Kelvin have revealed the former soap actor begged Liz for forgiveness, but her lack of wedding ring is possibly an indication of how it went down.

This morning, entertainment presenter Richard Arnold discussed on Good Morning Britain why the mum-of-two unfollowed husband Kelvin.

Kelvin and Oti won 2019's Strictly
Kelvin and Oti won 2019's Strictly. Picture: Getty

He stated: "Kelvin Fletcher’s wife has weighed in to dispel rumours on the Strictly curse.

"It comes after Liz unfollowed her husband on Instagram following pictures showing him a late night out with his partner Oti.

"She has since made clear that she was just upset that she was at home with the kids while he was out having fun and that she trusts her husband completely."

An insider told the MailOnline yesterday: "Naturally Liz wasn’t happy after finding out Kelvin had been out late drinking with the Strictly lot.

"It wasn’t easy for her to see him still out at 3:35am, while she’s at home looking after their two young children. Any woman would be upset if they were in the same situation.

"In the heat of the moment she unfollowed him on Instagram, it was just a shock for her to see him out so late.

"But now she’s had the chance to speak to Kelvin face-to-face after he came home and they’re spending today together, she feels silly for unfollowing him and admits she acted on impulse."

Heart.co.uk has reached out to Kelvin's representatives for comment.

