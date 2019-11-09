Strictly's Neil Jones confirms he will return to the dance floor tonight with Alex Scott

Neil Jones has revealed his physio has deemed him fit to dance. Picture: BBC / Instagram

The professional dancer has been declared fit to dance by his physio after two weeks out of the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing's Neil Jones has confirmed he will return to the dance floor with his celebrity partner Alex Scott for tonight's live show.

The professional dancer, who has been suffering from a painful leg injury in recent weeks, has been given the green light by his physio to perform in this week's competition.

Neil Jones has confirmed he will dance in tonight's competition. Picture: BBC / It Takes Two

Footballer and celeb contestant Alex, who has been dancing with former champion Kevin Clifton in recent weeks, explained to spin-off show It Takes Two: "I now know who I'm dancing with. Are you ready? Shall we bring him in? It is … I am dancing with, my normal partner Neil Jones! He is back, yes."

Neil added: "It's great to be back. She's been doing so well every week, and Kevin I have to say thank you, because Kevin has been there all the way and he's been great this week. We couldn't had done it without him."

The dancing duo then told fans to expect a jive that was "fun and full of energy" as they prepared to make their glittering return.

Strictly pro Neil has been struggling to perform since suffering a grade one strain in his calf and had to bow out of the contest, with Kevin stepping in to replace him.

Since his departure, Alex has been practicing her energetic routine with both Neil and Kevin this week, but last night confirmed her original partner will be taking to the floor to jive alongside her once more.

She said: "I've been dancing with both, and Neil will make the decision.

"If he's 100 per cent, I know he will go out there and dance. Actually, I just want to say how frustrating it's been for Neil.

"Just hearing everybody speak about me dancing with Kev, and this guy is amazing! I want to be at the level that I'm at with him right now.

"Whether I'm dancing with Neil or I'm dancing with Kev, they are both amazing guys."

Strictly Come Dancing continues tonight at 6.50pm on BBC One.