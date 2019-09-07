Who is Chris Ramsey? 2019 Strictly contestant and comedian from Newcastle

Chris Ramsey was announced as the second Strictly star to join the line up - here's everything you need to know about the stand-up comic...

Strictly Come Dancing is BACK - and this year the BBC has given us a whole host of amazing celebrities ready to put on their dancing shoes.

And one man who is definitely up for the challenge is comedian and TV star Chris Ramsey.

But who is he, what TV shows has he been on and who is his wife Rosie Winter? Find out everything…

Who is Chris Ramsey?

Chris Ramsey is a 33-year-old stand-up comedian who was born in Newcastle.

He originally studied film at university before leaving to focus on comedy.

After hosting an open-mic night in Newcastle, Chris took headed to Edinburgh Fringe Festival which kick started his career.

Following the success of his Fringe Festival gigs, Chris starred as Jack Pearson in Jason Cool’s BBC Two sitcom Hebburn.

Since then, the TV star has appeared on various comedy programmes including 8 out of 10 cats, Celebrity Juice, and Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

He’s also hosted two series’ of his own comedy show, The Chris Ramsey Show, on Comedy Central UK and co-presented I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp on ITV2 in 2016.

Who is Chris Ramsey's wife?

Chris married Rosie Winter in 2014 and the pair are parents to son Robin.

Rosie is a singer, actress and former professional dancer and she also works alongside husband Chris on their podcast called Sh**ged Married Annoyed.

Here the couple discuss married life together and answer questions from the public and celebrities.

Last year, Chris appeared on ITV’s Lorraine where he revealed his wife had suffered a devastating miscarriage.

He said: "We were pregnant we went for a 12 week scan, and they scanned it and said there was a pregnancy sack with nothing inside, it's like a miscarriage that your body didn't catch.

“The cruellest bit of the whole thing was that Rosie's body thought she was pregnant there was a bump and everything, we talked about whether to go public or not and we're so glad we did."

What has he said about Strictly?

Chris was announced as the second celebrity to join the Strictly Come Dancing line up on The One Show.

Speaking on the programme, he said: "I’m really buzzing I’m genuinely excited for it. I’m looking forward to the let’s watch Chris."

Speaking about his former professional dancing wife, he added: "My wife used to be a professional dancer... Six months I rehearsed for my wedding (dance) so this is going to be intense."