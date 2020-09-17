Who is Jacqui Smith? Strictly Come Dancing contestant's age, husband and career

Jacqui Smith will be fighting for the glitter ball trophy on this year's Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: ITV/PA

By Alice Dear

Everything we know about Jacqui Smith from her age, to her political career and split from husband as she joins Strictly Come Dancing.

Jacqui Smith, 57, is set to take to the dance floor for the 18th series of Strictly Come Dancing later this year.

Speaking of being booked for the hit BBC dancing show, she said: “I was speechless with excitement at being asked to join Strictly – and that’s very rare for me.

"Fifty years ago, I got a bronze medal for Scottish Highland Dancing and it feels about time to return to dancing. I couldn’t be in better hands with the Strictly team and I’m going to throw myself into the challenge. Watch out!”.

From her age, to her career and family life, here's everything we know:

Jacqui Smith is a retired Labour politician who previously acted as Home Secretary from 2007 to 2009. Picture: ITV

Who is Jacqui Smith and how old is she?

Jacqui Smith is a retired Labour politician who previously acted as Home Secretary from 2007 to 2009.

Jacqui was born on November 3, 1962, and is 57-years-old.

What is Jacqui Smith famous for?

In May 1997, Jacqui Smith became a member of parliament for Redditch, a role she continued up until April 2010.

Between 2001 and 2003, Jacqui was Minister of State for Health before becoming Minister of State for Industry and the Regions between 2003 and 2005.

She then went on to become the Minister of State for Schools and Learning between 2005 and 2006.

Before becoming Home Secretary to Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Jacqui was the Chief Whip of the House of Commons Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury for a year.

Jacqui Smith was married to Richard Timney for 33 years. Picture: PA

Is Jacqui Smith married?

Jacqui Smith was married to Richard Timney for 33 years before the couple split in January 2020.

This comes a decade after Jacqui's resignation following an expenses scandal, which her husband was caught up in after watching two adult films claimed on expenses.

The couple have two sons together.

