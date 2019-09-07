Who is Will Bayley? 2019 Strictly contestant and Paralympic table tennis player

Will Bayley is a 31-year-old Paralympic table tennis champion. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Will Bayley is one of the many stars competing in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Paralympian Will Bayley will compete in the 17th series of Strictly Come Dancing this year as the hit dancing show returns to our screens.

During the launch show, we will get to see who Will is partnered up with, and even get a sneak peak into his dance skills.

Before he steps onto the famous dance floor, here is everything you need to know about the sportsman:

Will suffers from arthrogryposis and started playing table tennis when he was a child. Picture: PA

Who is Will Bayley and how old is he?

Will suffers from arthrogryposis and started playing table tennis when he was a child.

In 2008, Will competed in the Summer Palalympics in Beijing, and in 2009 went on to win gold medals in the Czech and German open in 2009.

In the 2016 Rio Paralympics, Will scooped gold before famously being given a yellow card for jumping on the table tennis table in delight.

Does Will Bayley have a girlfriend or a wife and has he been on First Dates?

Will’s partner is Fiona York, who the Paralympian has a child with.

While Will has now found love, he previously turned to Channel 4’s First Dates for help meeting the one.

While Will didn’t find love, and left his date as just friends, he has said it was a “great experience”.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to our screens on September 7th with a pre-recorded show announcing the dancing couples. Picture: PA

When does Strictly Come Dancing start?

The series will then officially kick off on 21st September where the celebrities will officially start to compete against one another.