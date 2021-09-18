Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Who did Nina Wadia play in EastEnders and why did she leave?

18 September 2021, 15:30

Nina Wadia played Zainab Masood in EastEnders
Nina Wadia played Zainab Masood in EastEnders. Picture: Alamy/BBC

What happened to Zainab Masood in EastEnders? Here's what we know about Nina Wadia's character...

Strictly Come Dancing is finally back on our screens, with a whole new bunch of hopefuls competing for that Glitterball trophy.

And EastEnders star Nina Wadia is one of the celebs taking part in the BBC series.

“I've always danced like nobody's watching, so if we blindfold the judges I could actually win Strictly 2021,” she said.

But who did Nina Wadia play in EastEnders and what happened to Zainab Masood? Here’s what you need to know…

Nina Wadia and Nitin Ganatra starred in EastEnders
Nina Wadia and Nitin Ganatra starred in EastEnders. Picture: Alamy

Who did Nina Wadia play in EastEnders?

Nina starred as Zainab Masood in EastEnders for seven years.

She made her debut in 2007 when she joined as the owner of Walford’s Post Office.

Zainab was part of some big storylines, including struggling to accept her son Syed’s (Marc Elliott) sexuality and his relationship with Christian (John Partridge).

She was last seen when her marriage to her husband Masood Ahmed (Nitin Ganatra) broke down.

She moved to Pakistan and got married to another man, but the pair later divorced and Zainab has not been back in Walford for eight years.

Why did Nina Wadia leave EastEnders?

Nina said she left the role of Zainab to allow her to play new characters.

She previously told Express.co.uk: “It was a huge decision [to leave EastEnders] because it’s not like I was unhappy there, I had a great time doing that show and it’s an iconic show to be a part of.

“They didn’t want me to leave, they loved the character and everything was going well, I had just got to a point as an actor where I’m just not one of those actors.

“I’m an actor who needs to be challenged and pushed a bit more, I missed the creativity of coming up with a new character, so it was a tough decision.”

Asked if she would consider coming back to the soap after eight years, Nina revealed in July that she would be keen to return at some point.

"I know I'll step back into the Square in the future," she told Inside Soap.

"I've been asked back a couple of times but the timing wasn't right. It has to be a joint decision between EastEnders and me."

Strictly Come Dancing News

See more Strictly Come Dancing News

Your need-to-know on Maura and Giovanni's relationship

Who is Giovanni Pernice's girlfriend Maura Higgins and how long have they been together?

Celebrities

Rhys Stephenson is competing in this year's Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Rhys Stephenson's age, career and Instagram revealed
Your need-to-know on Corrie and Strictly star Katie McGlynn

Who is Katie McGlynn? Age, TV roles and boyfriend revealed

Celebrities

Nina Wadia is in the Strictly Come Dancing line up

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: How old is Nina Wadia and who is her husband?
Sara Davies is one of the Dragons' Den Dragons

Who is Sara Davies, what does the Strictly 2021 star do for a job, and who is her husband?

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Your need-to-know on Strictly star AJ

Who is Strictly's AJ Odudu? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Your need-to-know on Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis

Who is Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis? Age, TV work and boyfriend revealed

Celebrities

Your need-to-know on Strictly's John Whaite

Who is Strictly's John Whaite, what does he do for a job, and does he have a partner?
Your need-to-know on Strictly's Dan Walker

Who is Dan Walker, how tall is he, and what does the Strictly 2021 star do for a job?
The iconic could are much-loved by fans of the TV show

Who are Welsh couple Dave and Shirley from Gogglebox and how old are they?
How much do Gogglebox stars earn?

How much do the Gogglebox cast get paid? And how do you apply to be on the show?
Sisters Izzi and Ellie on Gogglebox

Who are Gogglebox sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner, how old are they and what are their jobs?
Sex Education's Aimee and Connor split up last year

Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood opens up about split from boyfriend and co-star Connor Swindells

Celebrities

Stephen and his husband Daniel on Gogglebox

Who are Stephen Webb and his husband Daniel from Gogglebox and how old are they?
Who is the narrator of Gogglebox?

Who is the narrator of Gogglebox? All you need to know about Craig Cash
The Walkers are the new family on Gogglebox

Who are Gogglebox's new family The Walkers?

Giles and Mary have appeared on Gogglebox since 2015

What do Giles and Mary from Gogglebox do for a living?

The Malone family from Gogglebox

Who are The Malone family from Gogglebox and how many dogs do they have?
The Siddiquis have been on Gogglebox since the beginning

Who are Gogglebox family The Siddiquis? Everything you need to know about Sid, Baasit and Umar
Fans are baffled by Jenny and Lee from Gogglebox

Do Gogglebox friends Jenny and Lee live together?