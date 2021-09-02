How old is Michelle Collins and who did she play in EastEnders?

Michelle Collins starred in EastEnders. Picture: Alamy/BBC

Michelle Collins age: How old is the Cindy Beale actress?

Michelle Collins has been on our screens for years, playing huge parts in EastEnders and Coronation Street.

And the Cindy Beale actress is now taking on her biggest challenge yet by starring in Celebrity Masterchef.

Joining the likes of Duncan James and Kem Cetinay, Michelle is hoping to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Michelle Collins is appearing on Masterchef. Picture: BBC

But what is Michelle’s age and is she married? Here’s what we know…

How old is Michelle Collins?

Michelle Collins was born on May 28, 1961, making her 60-years-old.

Michelle trained at the Royal Court Activists and Cockpit Youth Theatre and made her TV debut in the BBC drama Morgan's Boy.

She then went on to appear in the BBC play Pressures in 1988, where she was spotted by EastEnders producer Julia Smith and asked to audition for the role of Cindy Beale.

Michelle Collins played Cindy Beale in EastEnders. Picture: Alamy

She ended up playing Cindy for ten years between 1988 and 1998, where she was part of some huge storylines alongside husband Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt).

What else has Michelle Collins been in?

After leaving EastEnders, Michelle starred in BBC’s Real Women, Sunburn and of course, Coronation Street.

She debuted as the character of Stella Price in 2011, who was the new landlady of the Rovers Return pub.

But after two years she decided to leave, claiming she was unhappy with the lack of screen time for her character.

Michelle made her final appearance in April 2014.

Michelle Collins also starred in Coronation Street. Picture: Alamy

Her other credits include Perfect, Lloyd and the Hill, Death in Paradise and Ella and the Mothers.

Is Michelle Collins married?

Michelle married her ex Fabrizio Tassalani in 1995 but they split in 1998.

The pair share a daughter, Maia Rose, who was born on September 29 1996.

Fabrizio passed away in 2014.