Who is Viscountess Emma Weymouth? Strictly star married to Ceawlin Thynn

7 September 2019, 10:00 | Updated: 7 September 2019, 10:01

Viscountess Emma Weymouth has joined the Strictly line up
Viscountess Emma Weymouth has joined the Strictly line up. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

Find out everything about Strictly star Viscountess Emma Weymouth including her age, job, husband and royal family link.

As Strictly Come Dancing 2019 returns to screens, we’re excited to meet this year’s sparkly new celebrities.

And joining the star-studded line up is Viscountess Emma Weymouth, who’ll be swapping family life at Longleat House for the Strictly ballroom as the first ever member of the British nobility to become a contestant.

So, here’s everything you need to know about Emma, her husband Ceawlin Thynn and their family.

Who is Viscountess Emma Weymouth?

As well as being a member of the aristocracy, 33-year-old Emma is also a model, Vogue contributor and professional chef.

She was born in London to parents are Nigerian oil businessman Ladi Jadesimi and English socialite Suzanna Mcquiston.

Mum-of-two Emma has previously modelled for huge brands such as Dolce & Gabbana and recently walked the Paris runway for Celia Kritharioti.

As a talented chef, she launched her own cooking show called Emma's Kitchen in 2015 and has also appeared on ITV’s Saturday Morning Kitchen a handful of times.

Emma is also a contributing editor at The Huffington Post and a philanthropist for animals conservation.

Who is her husband Ceawlin Thynn?

Emma married Viscount Weymouth, Ceawlin Thynn, 45, in June 2013 and the pair share John Alexander Ladi Thynn, five, and Henry Richard Isaac Thynn, three.

As the son of the 7th Marquess of Bath, Alexander Thynn, he will become the eighth Marquess when his father passes away.

According to the Mirror, Emma fell out with Thynn’s parents after they took an issue with their relationship, and his mother was reportedly not invited to their wedding. 

The couple live in Longleat House, which is estimated to be worth £190 million and has it’s own safari park.

Emma often shares amazing photos of their luxurious lifestyle on social media, showing off their beautiful home and surrounding grounds.

Is Viscountess Emma Weymouth related to the royal family?

While the family are not directly related to Queen Elizabeth II, The Thynnes are an old English family descended from Sir John Thynne (c.1515-1580), who built the stately family home, Longleat House.

