Supermarket Sweep is returning with Rylan Clark-Neal hosting - here's how to apply

Rylan Clark is presenting the new version of Supermarket Sweep. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Rylan announced the exciting news he'll be hosting a Supermarket Sweep reboot - here's everything you need to know.

The ultimate gameshow - Supermarket Sweep - is back with Rylan Clark-Neal as the shiny new host.

Taking over from the legendary Dale Winton, the Big Brother star said landing the job is 'a dream come true’ as he announced the news on Instagram.

He told his followers: “Been waiting a while to say this but it’s finally time to GO WILD IN THE AISLES ONCE AGAIN! Supermarket Sweep is back, and I can’t wait for you to CHECK IT OUT. See you soon on @itv2#SupermarketSweep ❤️ 🍌🍔🍗🛒🛒🛒🛒🎉🎊”

As fans rush to congratulate Rylan on his exciting career announcement, here’s everything you need to know about the Supermarket Sweep reboot.

When is Supermarket Sweep back on?

While an exact date hasn’t been revealed, the show will be hitting our screens later this year for 20 shows.

It will air every weekday in a primetime slot and will last over four weeks.

How can I apply to go on Supermarket Sweep?

If you like the sound of running around a supermarket, there’s good news because you can apply for your chance to go wild in the aisles.

Bosses at the production company Thames/Fremantle are currently looking for ‘fun, outgoing and dynamic pairs of couples, friends, school and work mates or family duos to take part.’

If you’re 18 or over, you can apply by emailing gameshow-casting@thames.tv.

What is the show about?

The show saw contestants asked a series of questions and riddles in order to build up time.

They were then let loose around the shopping aisles on a mission to collect valuable items, with the team with the most expensive trolley coming out on top.

Producer Thames said the reboot would feature "new games, challenges and a sprinkle of celebrity stardust".

Dale Winton originally hosted the show. Picture: PA Images

When was Supermarket Sweep last on TV and who was the host?

The original programme ran for eight years between 1993 to 2001 and was briefly revived in 2007.

It was presented by Dale Winton who became a daytime TV staple in the 1990s as the excitable host of Dale's Supermarket Sweep.

Sadly, Dale died in April 2018 at the age of 62.