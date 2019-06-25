Did Rylan Clarke hint at 'toxic atmosphere' at This Morning?

Fans think Rylan Clarke-Neal hinted at trouble at This Morning back in March. Picture: ITV

By Emma Gritt

The telly favourite said he worked with individuals who "talk to people like s**t" in an interview from earlier this year.

Fans are convinced that Rylan Clarke-Neal previously hinted at the bad atmosphere at This Morning.

Yesterday Phillip Schofield, 57, was forced to speak out after The Sun on Sunday made a series of claims about the "toxic" atmosphere backstage at the ITV Daytime show, and further claims that he had actively blocked Amanda Holden from stepping in for Holly Willoughby while she presented I'm A Celeb.

But back in March, Rylan, 30, told Closer Magazine that despite his sunny on-screen persona, the good vibes don't always continue off camera.

Rylan on This Morning with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. Picture: ITV

He said: "People always ask me if I'm best friends with everyone I work with in telly – but no, not everyone you work with is your friend.

"What's the point of pretending you're mates with everyone?

"I think I got where I have because of the way I treat everyone.

"Some of the people I work with talk to people like s**t, but I treat the runner on my TV shows exactly the same as i do the executive producers."

Rylan is very close to Friday This Morning presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, who The Sun claims have raised concerns about Phillip to ITV bosses in the past.

On Friday he stood in for the Loose Women anchor after the shock death of her sister, and was seen offering support to Eamonn as he broke the news to viewers.

Rylan joined Eamonn Holmes on the show last Friday as Ruth spent time with her family. Picture: ITV

In March - around the same time that the Closer interview was published - he stood in for Holly after the death of her grandmother.

At the time, body language expert Judi James told the Mirror that his dynamic with Phillip seemed "awkward" due to their different heights and presenting styles, but she didn't doubt that they had a good rapport.

She said: "I’m sure the two get on and it’s the physicality that is looking a little awkward rather than any frostiness."

Rylan and Phillip Schofield presented the show back in March 2019. Picture: ITV

Since Rylan shot to fame in 2012 as a contestant on The X Factor, he has appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, Big Brother's Bit On The Side, Celebrity Apprentice and This Morning.

It is unclear which of the shows he was referring to, or if he was talking pre-2012 when he was a contestant on Katie Price's model hunt reality show, Signed by Katie Price.

Yesterday Amanda told Jamie Theakston how she had tried to make amends with Phillip after their falling out, but was given the silent treatment.