Amanda Holden snubbed by Phillip Schofield after coffee invite

24 June 2019, 12:50

Amanda Holden tried to make amends with Phillip Schofield
Amanda Holden tried to make amends with Phillip Schofield. Picture: ITV
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Holden has spoken out after weekend reports that Phillip Schofield blocked her from presenting This Morning when Holly Willoughby was in Australia.

Amanda Holden has revealed Phillip Schofield ignored her when she tried to fix their fractured relationship.

Speaking on Monday's Heart Breakfast, the mum-of-two spoke out about weekend reports that Phillip, 52, blocked her from replacing Holly Willoughby when she presented I'm A Celebrity last year.

The Sun on Sunday also reported that other members of the This Morning presenting team had had run-ins with the veteran star, and that there is a "toxic" atmosphere backstage at the ITV daytime show.

After being probed by co-presenter Jamie Theakston, Amanda reluctantly admitted that she had sent Phil a message months ago inviting him for a coffee with the intention of smoothing things over, but never had a reply.

Read more: Phillip Schofield's net worth revealed

Jamie said: "Is there more to the story?"

She said: "I've moved on from it Jamie. It's not great waking up to headlines like that.

"I did offer to meet him for a coffee months ago.

“He didn't reply to my text. What can I say."

Read more: Holly Willoughby DENIES feuding with Phillip Schofield after 'mag cover snub'

Amanda Holden and Phillip Schofield presented This Morning together in 2015
Amanda Holden and Phillip Schofield presented This Morning together in 2015. Picture: ITV

Jamie laughed: "The olive branch had been extended in a kind of Taylor Swift and Katy Perry moment", before asking if fans could ever expect to see Amanda and Phillip making up wearing "burger and fries" costumes.

"I'm vegetarian," she replied.

Last night Phillip took to Twitter to DENY The Sun on Sunday's claims that he was difficult to work with.

He tweeted that the claims were "hurtful and wildly untrue", and that during his 35 year career he had always tried to be good fun to work with.

Representatives for Phillip Schofield and ITV have been approached for comment.

