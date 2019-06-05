Celebrity Gogglebox lineup announced and it includes Little Mix and Rylan

5 June 2019, 15:19 | Updated: 5 June 2019, 15:34

The lineup for this series looks amazing and we can't wait
The lineup for this series looks amazing and we can't wait. Picture: PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The last one-off episode proved popular and now Celebrity Gogglebox is back for a six-part series!

After the last Celebrity Gogglebox went down a hit, they've decided to bring it back with a six-part series chock-a-block of celebrities.

Dani Dyer and father Danny stole the stage in the one-off special for Stand Up To Cancer along with One Direction superstars Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, but who do we have in store for this year's lineup?

Pop princesses Little Mix will be on the new series
Pop princesses Little Mix will be on the new series. Picture: PA

Read more: Gogglebox's June Bernicoff says she can't watch the show after husband Leon's death

British supergroup Little Mix are first up, sharing the famous Gogglebox sofa for only one episode of the six that will run.

Jade, Perrie, Jesy and Leigh-Anne will appear on the Channel 4 show watching and commenting on that week's TV - all girls have a cracking sense of humour so they'll undoubtedly be hilarious.

Also joining the awesome foursome is radio presenter Nick Grimshaw.

Nick Grimshaw will appear for all six episodes
Nick Grimshaw will appear for all six episodes. Picture: PA

The hilarious northerner is signed up for all six episodes of the series and sharing the sofa with him will be his niece, Liv.

Strictly professional dancer Oti Mabuse kept us entertained all of last year on the BB1 show when she was paired with cricketer Graeme Swann - and now she's back.

Stunning dancer Oti will be on the new series with her sisters
Stunning dancer Oti will be on the new series with her sisters. Picture: PA

The tiny dancer will appear in five episodes and joining her will be her sisters Motsi and Phemelo.

Former X-Factor contestant-turned-presenter, Rylan Clark-Neal will also be on the show with him mum.

Rylan Clark-Neal will also be making an appearance with his mum.
Rylan Clark-Neal will also be making an appearance with his mum. Picture: PA

Chris Eubank Sr and his son, Chris Eubank Jr, and Laurence and Emilia Fox have also been confirmed as well as broadcaster Gyles Brandreth and actress Sheila Hancock, who will appear in the whole series.

Catch Celebrity Gogglebox on Channel 4 on Friday 14 June at 9pm.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Anton is the first Scottish male Love Island contestant

Where is Love Island star Anton Danyluk from in Scotland?

Holly and Phil shared a clip of what goes on behind the scenes.

Revealed! What Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield do during the This Morning ad breaks
So many past contestants are now millionaires

How much are the old Love Island contestants worth now? From Dani Dyer to Amber Davies
Friends fans have spotted a continuity error

Friends fans notice HUGE error at Monica and Chandler's wedding - did you spot it?
The Lion King will be back on our screens in July 2019

What is The Lion King remake UK release date, what's the trailer and who's in the cast with Beyoncé?

Trending on Heart

Primark have launched a Toy Story collection

Primark drop amazing Toy Story mechanise with prices starting at only £1.50

Fashion

Asda have launched an amazing Tiki bar

You can now buy your own tiki bar from Asda just in time for a summer garden party

Lifestyle

The cheeky bride still expected an expensive hen party

Woman calls off wedding but STILL expects friends to attend pricey hen do

Weddings

Mike took his own life in March

Mike Thalassitis took his own life after consuming alcohol and cocaine, inquest hears

Celebrities

These three tipples would go splendidly with a light tonic

Best fruity gins for World Gin Day

Food & Health

The bitter taste of a Negroni has made it a favourite of bar tenders and drinkers for 100 years

Bittersweet symphony: How to make the perfect Negroni at home

Food & Health